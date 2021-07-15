The Bahrain Victorious team competing at the Tour de France has been raided by French police as part of a doping investigation.

The team confirmed in a statement on Thursday that riders' rooms were searched by officers at the hotel it stayed in in the southwestern city of Pau.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the Marseille prosecutor in charge of the case said a preliminary investigation targeting members of the team was opened on July 3 “for acquisition, transport, possession, import of a substance or method prohibited for use by an athlete without medical justification."

Judicial officials in Pau confirmed “judiciary actions” took place at the team hotel, without further details.

Team requested to provide training files