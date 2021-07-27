Tuesday, July 27:

Britain reports highest deaths since March

Britain has recorded 23,511 cases, the seventh consecutive day with a lower total than the previous day, but 131 deaths were registered within 28 days of a positive test, the highest figure since March, according to official data.

Saudis breaking travel rules face 3-year exit ban

Saudi Arabia has warned that citizens visiting destinations on its list of countries blacklisted will face three-year travel bans following their return.

Those found to have travelled to restricted countries would face "hefty penalties... as well as being prevented from travelling abroad for a period of three years", the Interior Ministry said on Twitter.

CDC set to unveil revised mask guidance for vaccinated Americans

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set to announce revised mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans in the wake of rising cases and the more transmissible Delta variant, sources said.

Officials told Reuters the CDC is expected to recommend fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in at least some instances, but the specifics are not clear.

The CDC and White House declined to comment.

Indonesia reports record virus deaths in 24 hours

Indonesia has reported a record 2,069 deaths in 24 hours as it faces its deadliest surge since the pandemic began.

The grim tally was nearly 600 deaths higher than the previous day and topped last week's daily record of 1,566 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

New infections also shot up to just over 45,000, from about 28,000 on Monday.

Thousands of foreigners have left Indonesia in recent weeks, airport records showed, apparently spurred by a brutal pandemic wave and a general shortage of vaccines, which have gone to high-priority groups first.

UN calls for Covid-closed schools to reopen ASAP

Schools closed due to the pandemic must reopen as soon as possible, the United Nations has insisted, estimating that the education of more than 600 million children was at stake.

"This cannot go on," James Elder, spokesman for the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), told reporters in Geneva.

While acknowledging the difficult choices that governments have to make when facing the crisis and the possible spread of the disease, "schools should be the last to close and the first to reopen," he said, calling it a "terrible mistake" to reopen bars and pubs before schools.

Russia OKs test combo Sputnik, AstraZeneca shots

Russia’s health officials have given a go-ahead to testing a combination of the AstraZeneca shot and the single-dose version of the domestically developed Sputnik V vaccine.

The country’s registry of approved clinical trials shows the small study was scheduled to start July 26 and to enroll 150 volunteers. The AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines use a similar technology.

Iran hits record for new cases for second day running

Iran has recorded nearly 35,000 new cases, the Health Ministry announced, amounting to the Islamic republic's highest daily infections number for a second consecutive day.

In the past 24 hours, Iran registered a record 34,951 positive cases, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 3,758,197.

The hardest-hit country in the Middle East also recorded 357 additional coronavirus-related deaths, taking total fatalities to 89,479.

Antibodies from Sinovac's shot fade after about 6 months, booster helps - study

Antibodies triggered by Sinovac Biotech vaccine have declined below a key threshold from around six months after a second dose for most recipients, although a third shot had a strong booster effect, according to a lab study.

Chinese researchers reported the findings from a study of blood samples from healthy adults aged between 18-59 in a paper published on Sunday, which has not been peer reviewed.

Among participants who received two doses, two or four weeks apart, only 16.9 percent and 35.2 percent respectively still had neutralising antibodies above what researchers regard as a detectable threshold level six months after the second shot, the paper said.

Those readings were based on data from two cohorts involving more than 50 participants each, while the study gave third doses of the vaccine or placebo to a total of 540 participants.

Researchers said it was unclear how the decrease in antibodies would affect the shot's effectiveness, since scientists have yet to figure out precisely the threshold of antibody levels for a vaccine to be able to prevent the disease.

Philippines records six week high in daily cases

The Philippines has recorded 7,186 new cases, the highest single-day increase in more than six weeks, and an additional 72 deaths, the Southeast Asian country's health ministry reported.

President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Monday of stricter virus curbs if the current outbreak worsens. According to one research group, daily cases could hit 8-10,000 infections a day without stronger countermeasures to contain the more contagious Delta variant.

Russia reports 23,032 new cases, 779 deaths

Russia has reported 23,032 new cases, including 2,623 in Moscow, amid a wave of infections blamed on the highly contagious Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations.

The government task force also confirmed 779 deaths in the last 24 hours. It said it had confirmed a total of 6,172,812 cases since the pandemic began.

Tokyo hits record 2,848 virus cases days after Games begin

Tokyo has reported its highest daily number of new infections Tuesday, days after the Olympics began.

The Japanese capital reported 2,848 new cases, exceeding the earlier record of 2,520 cases from January 7.

It brings Tokyo’s total to more than 200,000 since the pandemic began last year.

Tokyo is under its fourth state of emergency that will last through the Olympics and into the Paralympics next month.

Experts have warned the more contagious delta variant could cause a surge during the Olympics, which started on Friday.

Chinese city lists more cases in local outbreak

The major eastern Chinese city of Nanjing has recorded another 31 locally transmitted cases, as authorities announced more than 1.5 billion doses of vaccine have been administered around the country.

The new cases bring Nanjing’s total to more than 106 over recent days. The virus circulating in the city has been identified as the delta variant, according to local officials.

The city has been carrying out mass testing and placed tens of thousands of people under lockdown. Along with near-universal indoor mask wearing, China has utilised such practices to largely contain the domestic spread of the virus.

Fiji urges more jabs as deaths rise

Fiji’s leader is urging people to get vaccinated as the island nation contends with a devastating outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Relative to its population of less than 1 million people, Fiji’s outbreak is currently among the worst in the world.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said the nation’s mission was to vaccinate 80 percent of adults by the end of October. About 47 percent of Fijians have had at least one vaccination dose.