USA's McLaughlin shatters world record in women's 400m hurdles at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin broke her own 400m hurdles world record to win the gold medal in 51.46 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics.
Sydney McLaughlin (USA) celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles final in a world record time during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium on August 4, 2021. / Reuters
August 4, 2021

Sydney McLaughlin of the United States smashed her own world record as she stormed to victory in the Olympic women's 400m hurdles final.

McLaughlin powered home in 51.46sec, with world champion and 2016 Olympic gold medallist Dalilah Muhammad claiming silver in 51.58.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands took bronze in 52.03.

The 21-year-old McLaughlin's blistering time bettered her world record set at the US trials in Oregon in June, when she ran 51.90sec.

Muhammad, 31, also ducked inside the old world record, with Bol just outside the 52-second barrier.

McLaughlin's victory came after a superb tactical race which saw 2016 champion Muhammad make a flying start in the lane outside her compatriot and rival.

Muhammad led coming off the final hurdle, but McLaughlin produced a late burst of speed to claim a first gold medal.

The win came a day after the men's 400m hurdles race saw an epic duel between Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin, which ended with Norway's Warholm winning in another world record.

READ MORE: Norway’s Warholm obliterates 400m hurdles world record at Olympics

SOURCE:Reuters
