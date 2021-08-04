Sydney McLaughlin of the United States smashed her own world record as she stormed to victory in the Olympic women's 400m hurdles final.

McLaughlin powered home in 51.46sec, with world champion and 2016 Olympic gold medallist Dalilah Muhammad claiming silver in 51.58.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands took bronze in 52.03.

The 21-year-old McLaughlin's blistering time bettered her world record set at the US trials in Oregon in June, when she ran 51.90sec.

Muhammad, 31, also ducked inside the old world record, with Bol just outside the 52-second barrier.