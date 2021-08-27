Friday, August 27, 2021

India administers over 10M vaccine doses in single day

India has administered a record 10 million vaccine doses in a single day, the country's Health Ministry said.

Figures released by the ministry showed that a total of 10,064,032 vaccine doses had been given across the country in a single, raising the total number of doses administered to 620 million.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the achievement was a "momentous feat."

Merkel: Germany will offer Africa up to 70M vaccine doses

Germany will make up to 70 million doses of vaccine available to African countries this year, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said, more than doubling a previous pledge to donate 30 million.

Russia says July was the deadliest month of the pandemic

Russia had seen the highest monthly death toll of the pandemic in July, with 50,421 people dying from the virus or related causes during the month, state statistic service Rosstat said.

The death toll exceeded the number of coronavirus deaths in December, hitherto the deadliest month of the pandemic in Russia.

Overall, Russia recorded around 365,000 deaths between April 2020 and July, data from Rosstat showed.

Turkey gives over 92.4M jabs so far

Turkey has administered more than 92.4 million doses of vaccines since launching a mass immunisation campaign in January, according to official figures.

Over 47.54 million people have received their first vaccine dose, while more than 36.4 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry also reported 18,340 new cases, while as many as 244 more people have died of the disease.

US hospitalisations hit eight-month high over 100,000

The number of patients in US hospitals has breached 100,000, the highest level in eight months, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, as a resurgence spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant strains the nation's health care system.

A total of 101,433 patients were hospitalised, according to data published on Friday morning.

US hospitalisations have more than doubled in the past month. Over the past week, more than 500 people were admitted to hospitals each hour on average, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

UK reports most cases since July over past seven days

Britain has reported the highest number of new cases in just over a month during the past seven days, reflecting the continued spread of the Delta variant of the disease, government figures showed.

Britain recorded a further 38,046 cases on Friday, down slightly from Thursday's 38,281, while 100 more people were recorded as having died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease, government data showed.

Uzbek scientists working on edible vaccine

As part of the fight against the pandemic, scientists in Uzbekistan have been testing "an edible transgenic tomato vaccine".

Scientists from the Center for Genomics and Bioinformatics of the Academy of Sciences are working to develop an edible vaccine against the virus by changing the genetics of tomatoes, an Innovative Department Ministry statement said.

It was noted that scientists cloned the crown part of the coronavirus detected in the country and placed it in the plant cell, and as a result, these plant cells acted as a vaccine.

Seedlings in the laboratory of the center will grow tomatoes in the form of a vaccine after two months, and people who eat these tomatoes are expected to produce antibodies against the virus, added the statement.

Italy reports over 7,800 new cases

Italy has reported 45 deaths, compared with 43 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,826 from 7,221.

Italy has registered 129,002 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.51 million cases to date.

Global policymakers urge more sharing of vaccine

A group of global policymakers tasked with responding to the health crisis has urged nations with large vaccine stocks to share them with programmes that distribute them to lower-income counties.

In a joint statement, the Multilateral Leaders Taskforce — which includes the heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, World Health Organisation and World Trade Organisation — said fewer than 2 percent of adults in most low-income countries were vaccinated, compared with almost 50 percent in high-income countries.

EU: Moderna vaccine production can continue after contamination incident

Production of Moderna vaccines at a plant of partner Rovi in Spain can continue after an initial assessment, the European Union drugs regulator has said, as it continues its investigation of a contamination incident.

On Thursday Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, with the company saying contamination could be due to a manufacturing issue on one of the production lines at its contract manufacturing site in Spain run by Rovi.

Myanmar to extend vaccinations to persecuted Rohingya minority

Myanmar’s junta will vaccinate minority Muslim Rohingya people against the coronavirus, a spokesperson for its ruling military said. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled to Bangladesh during military operations in 2017 and those who remain complain of discrimination and mistreatment in a country that does not recognise them as citizens. Junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said authorities were making progress in reducing coronavirus infections and increasing vaccinations and aimed to inoculate half of the country’s population by the end of this year. Myanmar reported 2,635 new infections and 113 additional deaths on Thursday, though the number of daily cases and reported fatalities have come down from a peak hit in July. The vaccinations would include Rohingya people in Maungdaw and Buthidaung districts bordering Bangladesh, he said.

Denmark lowers Covid threat, citing vaccinations

The Danish government will no longer consider as “a socially critical disease in Denmark,” citing the large number of vaccinations in the Scandinavian country.

“The epidemic is under control. We have record high vaccination rates,” said Health Minister Magnus Heunicke in a statement Friday.

Starting September 10, “We can drop some of the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against COVID-19," he said.

In practice, that will mean partially phasing out vaccination card requirements for some major events, like concerts, and in night clubs. On July 1, Denmark introduced a digital coronavirus passport that had to be shown when required.

“Although we stand in a good spot, we are not out of the epidemic. And the government will not hesitate to act quickly if the pandemic again threatens important functions in our society," he added.

On Thursday, Heunicke said that 80 percent of all people over the age of 12 in Denmark have been vaccinated. Getting the shot in Denmark is voluntary and is available to people aged 12 years and older.

British music festivals ready to rock despite high cases

Tens of thousands of revellers will descend on late summer music festivals across Britain this weekend, armed with a negative test or proof of vaccination in an effort to curb rising infections.

Reading and Leeds, twin events that are a rite of passage for post-exam teenagers, will be two of the biggest since the government removed restrictions in July following a rapid vaccine rollout. Reading had a capacity of 105,000 in 2019.

With Monday a public holiday in England, other large gatherings are being staged across the country, including the 70,000-strong Creamfields event in northwest England. The traditional Notting Hill Carnival in London has however been cancelled again.