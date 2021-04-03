POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Barty retains Miami Open crown as injured Andreescu retires
World number one Ash Barty successfully defended her Miami Open title, beating Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-3 4-0.
Barty retains Miami Open crown as injured Andreescu retires
Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with the winner's trophy after defeating Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the final of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on April 03, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. / AFP
April 3, 2021

World number one Ashleigh Barty has retained her Miami Open title as Bianca Andreescu's injury curse struck again.

Australia's Barty completed a 6-3, 4-0 victory after Andreescu was forced to retire in tears with an injury to her right ankle in the second set at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

Barty had dominated the Canadian world number nine throughout the contest behind a powerful service game and accurate forehand.

The end came soon after the third game of the second set, when Andreescu collapsed to the court after rolling her right ankle during her service game.

Barty broke for a 3-0 lead as Andreescu, clearly struggling to move properly battled on.

READ MORE:Ashleigh Barty storms into Miami Open final

Disappointing end

Despite being heavily strapped on her ankle, Andreescu retired soon afterwards, unable to continue.

It was a bitterly disappointing end for Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion who missed the first few months of the 2020 season with a knee injury before last year's pandemic shutdown.

"Definitely not the way I wanted to end the tournament, but I'm super-grateful nonetheless," Andreescu, 20, said in comments on court after her defeat.

"I got to the final in one of my first tournaments in a while and I couldn't be more happy.

"For me, getting back on my feet wasn't easy, but I continued to believe in myself and I never gave up.

Recommended

"So to everyone who's going through a tough time like me right now, I just want to say keep your head up and continue to believe in yourself."

Barty, meanwhile, was left to reflect on a clinical victory in what was her first overseas appearance since the WTA Tour resumed after the shutdown.

'Perfect start'

"It's been the perfect start for us," said Barty.

"Hopefully, it's going to be a long and successful season. It's a brilliant start," added Barty, who now heads to next week's Charleston event as she prepares for the clay court season.

The 24-year-old from Queensland controlled the game from the outset, moving Andreescu around the court relentlessly with accurate first serves and heavy groundstrokes.

After opening with a convincing hold of serve, Barty broke Andreescu in the second game, taking a 2-0 lead with a bludgeoning forehand that gave the Canadian no chance.

Another hold of serve put Barty 3-0 up, and although Andreescu took advantage of an erratic service game from the Australian to break back and close the deficit to 3-2, it was only a temporary reprieve.

Barty broke back immediately to go 4-2 ahead and then held easily for a 5-2 lead. Andreescu held for 5-3 but was unable to find a way through Barty's serve as the world number one took the first set in the next game.

Andreescu was soon under pressure in the second set, suffering an early break to go 2-0 down.

She then appeared to roll an ankle while serving in the third game and crumpled to the court. She managed to continue but Barty broke again for 3-0 lead and the end followed soon afterwards when the youngster retired.

READ MORE:Top-seeded Medvedev hobbles into fourth round of #MiamiOpen

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests