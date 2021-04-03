World number one Ashleigh Barty has retained her Miami Open title as Bianca Andreescu's injury curse struck again.

Australia's Barty completed a 6-3, 4-0 victory after Andreescu was forced to retire in tears with an injury to her right ankle in the second set at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

Barty had dominated the Canadian world number nine throughout the contest behind a powerful service game and accurate forehand.

The end came soon after the third game of the second set, when Andreescu collapsed to the court after rolling her right ankle during her service game.

Barty broke for a 3-0 lead as Andreescu, clearly struggling to move properly battled on.

Disappointing end

Despite being heavily strapped on her ankle, Andreescu retired soon afterwards, unable to continue.

It was a bitterly disappointing end for Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion who missed the first few months of the 2020 season with a knee injury before last year's pandemic shutdown.

"Definitely not the way I wanted to end the tournament, but I'm super-grateful nonetheless," Andreescu, 20, said in comments on court after her defeat.

"I got to the final in one of my first tournaments in a while and I couldn't be more happy.

"For me, getting back on my feet wasn't easy, but I continued to believe in myself and I never gave up.