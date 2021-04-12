Professional sports in Minneapolis have been effectively suspended following the fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man in the suburb of Brooklyn Center and subsequent outcry.

Major League Baseball's (MLB) Minnesota Twins, National Basketball Association's (NBA) Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Wild of the National Hockey League (NHL) were all set to play at home on Monday.

"Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today's game," with the Boston red Sox, the team said in a statement.

The shooting on Sunday of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop led to protests through early on Monday morning in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

READ MORE: Curfew in Minneapolis after police killing of Black man

Police say officer mistakenly fired gun instead of Taser