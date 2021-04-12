POLITICS
Minnesota sports teams postpone games after Daunte Wright's shooting
Professional sports in a US city are postponed because of safety concerns following the fatal police shooting of a Black man and potential civil unrest there.
A general view of signage on the Target Field video board on April 12, 2021 showing that game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins is postponed. / Reuters
April 12, 2021

Professional sports in Minneapolis have been effectively suspended following the fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man in the suburb of Brooklyn Center and subsequent outcry.

Major League Baseball's (MLB) Minnesota Twins, National Basketball Association's (NBA) Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Wild of the National Hockey League (NHL) were all set to play at home on Monday.

"Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today's game," with the Boston red Sox, the team said in a statement.

The shooting on Sunday of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop led to protests through early on Monday morning in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

READ MORE: Curfew in Minneapolis after police killing of Black man

Police say officer mistakenly fired gun instead of Taser

Recommended

The city's police chief said the shooting appeared to be an "accidental discharge" after the officer drew her gun instead of her Taser during a struggle.

The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul on Monday declared a state of emergency and set a curfew from 7 pm to 6 am (local time).

Following that announcement, the NHL and the Wild released a joint statement that they were postponing Monday night's game with the St. Louis Blues. 

The game was rescheduled for May 12.

The NBA said it decided "after consultation" with the Timberwolves as well as state and local officials that a game between the Minneapolis team and the Brooklyn Nets would also be postponed. 

READ MORE:Protests in Minneapolis after cop guns down Black man in traffic stop

SOURCE:Reuters
