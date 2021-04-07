The European Union's drug agency has found a "possible link" between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and a rare clotting disorder but recommended that vaccinations should continue in adults, saying the benefits of the shot still outweigh risks.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Wednesday described the clots as "very rare" side effects but placed no new age restrictions on its use in people 18 and over, as some countries have done.

"The reported cases of unusual blood clotting following vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine should be listed as possible side effects of the vaccine," said Emer Cooke, the agency's executive director.

"The risk of mortality from Covid is much greater than the risk of mortality from these side effects," Cooke said.

EMA said most of the cases reported have occurred in women under 60 within two weeks of vaccination — but based on the currently available evidence, it was not able to identify specific risk factors.

Experts reviewed several dozen cases that came mainly from Europe and the United Kingdom, where around 25 million people have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"EMA's safety committee has concluded today that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects" of the AstraZeneca jab, the Amsterdam-based watchdog said in a statement earlier on Wednesday.

Repeated message of safety

The EMA, the World Health Organization and numerous other health authorities have said repeatedly that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective and that the protection it offers against Covid-19 outweighs the small risks of rare blood clots — a message the EMA repeated on Wednesday.

The announcement could have far-reaching effects on the use of the shot that is key to global efforts to end the pandemic.

The EMA is particularly focused on two types of rare blood clots: one that appears in multiple blood vessels and another that occurs in a vein that drains blood from the brain.

It also evaluated reports of people who had low levels of blood platelets, which puts them at risk of severe bleeding.

Shot suspensions

As recently as last week, the EMA said, "there is no evidence that would support restricting the use of this vaccine in any population" — a response to several countries doing just that — though an expert said more brain clots were being reported than would be expected.

In March, more than a dozen countries, mostly in Europe, suspended their use of AstraZeneca over the blood clot issue. Most restarted — some with age restrictions — after the EMA said countries should continue using the potentially life-saving vaccine.

The suspensions were seen as particularly damaging for AstraZeneca because they came after repeated missteps in how the company reported data on the vaccine's effectiveness and concerns over how well its shot worked in older people.

That has led to frequently changing advice in some countries on who can take the vaccine, raising worries that AstraZeneca's credibility could be permanently damaged, spurring more vaccine hesitancy and prolonging the pandemic.

Serious consequences

Dr Peter English, who formerly chaired the British Medical Association's Public Health Medicine Committee, said the back-and-forth over the AstraZeneca vaccine globally could have serious consequences.

"We can’t afford not to use this vaccine if we are going to end the pandemic," he said.