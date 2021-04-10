Saturday, April 10

Iran enforces 10-day lockdown amid fourth wave of pandemic

Iran has begun a 10-day lockdown amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections, state TV reported.

Iran's coronavirus task force, charged with determining virus restrictions, ordered most shops closed and offices restricted to one-third capacity in cities declared as “red-zones.”

The capital Tehran and 250 other cities and towns across the country have been declared red zones. They have the highest virus positivity rates and the most severe restrictions in place.

Over 85 percent of the country now has either a red or orange infection status, authorities said.

The severe surge in infections follows a two-week public holiday for Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

Turkey reports over 52,000 cases

Turkey's daily count of coronavirus cases has reached over 52,000, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 52,676 cases, including 2,497 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 3.79 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 33,702, with 248 fatalities over the past day.

Libya launches Covid-19 vaccination drive after delays

Libya's new unity government has launched a long-delayed vaccination programme after receiving some 160,000 vaccine doses over the past week, with the prime minister receiving his jab on live television.

While Libya is richer than its neighbours due to oil exports, the country's healthcare system has been strained by years of political turmoil and violence, and it has struggled to cope during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh called it a "blessed day" in the fight against Covid-19 after receiving his shot, without saying which vaccine he had been given.

At least 100,000 of the doses that arrived this week were Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Italy reports 344 deaths

Italy has reported 344 coronavirus-related deaths against 718 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 17,567 from 18,938 the day before.

Italy has registered 113,923 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has 3.75 million cases to date.

Thailand's capital plans 10,000 field-hospital beds as Covid-19 spikes

Thailand is planning to install 10,000 field-hospital beds in Bangkok, a health official said, as the country strains to cope with a third wave of infections.

At least a dozen hospitals in the capital said they had stopped testing for the coronavirus as of Friday due to a lack of kits or capacity. Hospitals are reluctant to test because they must admit people if they test positive, authorities say.

The current surge appeared to be the country's worst yet, Suksan Kittisupakorn, director-general of Thailand's Medical Service Department said.

Pfizer-BioNTech seeks authorisation for 12-15 year olds in US

Pfizer-BioNTech asked for authorisation to use their vaccine on 12 to 15-year-olds in the US which could mark a crucial next step toward achieving herd immunity.

The mass vaccination of teenagers would also relieve an enormous strain on parents who are juggling the demands of homeschooling their children while keeping up with jobs.

The companies said in a statement that they plan to make similar requests of other regulatory authorities worldwide in coming days.

Their request to the US Food and Drug Administration comes after Phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine in 12 to 15-year-olds showed it was 100 percent effective in warding off the disease, according to the companies.

In late March they published the results of trials carried out with 2,260 adolescents in the US whom the companies said showed "robust antibody responses."

The vaccine was "well tolerated with side effects generally consistent with those observed in participants 16 to 25 years of age," the companies said Friday.

For now the vaccine has emergency authorization for use in people aged 16 and over.

Children are less likely to develop severe syptoms so vaccinating them has been less of a priority than getting older people inoculated.

India's daily infections hit another record

India reported a record 145,384 new cases on Saturday and the highest number of deaths in more than five months, as it grapples with an overwhelming second-wave of infections that has forced the state of Maharashtra to impose a weekend lockdown.

Deaths rose by 794 to a total of 168,436, health ministry data showed.

India's overall case load has swelled to 13.21 million, the third-highest globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

India has reported the most number of cases in the world in the past week, breaching the 100,000 mark for the first time on Monday and four times after that.

The government blames the resurgence mainly on crowding and a reluctance to wear masks as businesses have nearly fully reopened since February, only to be partially shut again to control the current surge.

Houston races to vaccinate its student population

On the campus of Houston University, students meet in small groups, sit alone at computers and attend virtual meetings.

It appears they are taking precautions against the virus, but the Texas metropolis is still rushing to get its population of about 300,000 university and college students vaccinated as quickly as possible.

"Right now, college students make up a large percentage of super spreaders," said Isaiah Martin, 22, a fourth-year student in political science who is leading a campaign for students to get their shots.

With some 500 new cases a day in April, down from about 2,000 in January, the situation in Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, is improving, yet it remains worrying.

Where it goes from here will depend in large part on the behavior of students, many of whom are chafing under a year of restrictions and isolation.

But a College Pulse survey in January of 1,000 US students found that only 21 percent were not concerned about vaccine safety.

Trudeau calls for Canada regions to tighten restrictions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Canada's provinces to tighten public health measures as an accelerating vaccination program fails to keep pace with surging infections.

"In several places in the country, stricter measures are needed to curb the spread of the virus," he told a news conference days after Ontario imposed a stay-at-home order and Quebec tightened restrictions.