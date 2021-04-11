Sunday, April 11

Iran reports highest daily death toll in months

Iran has reported its highest single-day death toll from Covid-19 this year, bringing the country’s total deaths in the pandemic to nearly 64,500, state TV reported.

The report said 258 new deaths were recorded in 24 hours. Iran’s deadliest day of the pandemic was in mid-November, when more than 480 deaths were tallied.

The news report said health care officials also confirmed 21,063 new coronavirus cases since the day before, bringing Iran's total confirmed cases to more than 2,070,000.

“We are expecting a heavy rise in hospitalizations in the next week,” Health Minister Saeed Namaki warned.

He blamed the increase in cases on shopping, family gatherings and travel ahead of and during the Iranian New Year in late March.

France reports 34,895 new cases

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care in Francecontinued to rise as the country entered an eighth day in lockdown, official data showed.

Data showed there were 5,838 Covid-19 sufferers in intensive care, compared with 5,769 on Saturday, and that an additional 34,895 new cases of infection were detected.

The pandemic has killed nearly 100,000 people in France.

Turkey reports over 50,000 new cases

Turkey has registered 50,678 new virus cases, including 2,548 symptomatic patients, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 3.8 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 33,939, with 237 fatalities over the past day.

India bans export of Covid-19 treatment drug remdesivir

India has banned the export of remdesivir as infections soared to a new daily high and hospitals grappled with increasing demand for the coronavirus treatment drug.

The vast nation has experienced a sharp rise in cases in recent weeks, adding 152,000 new cases to take the toll to 13.3 million infections.

The health ministry said the surge in cases has led to a "sudden spike in demand" for the antiviral drug.

"There is a potential of further increase in this demand in the coming days," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the export ban would be in place "till the situation improves".

'Up to 80 percent' in Sicily refuse AstraZeneca vaccine

Up to 80 percent of people offered the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Sicily refuse it out of fears over its safety, according to the southern Italian region's president Nello Musumeci.

Public confidence in the Anglo-Swedish jab has been badly shaken by reports linking it to rare, but potentially fatal, blood clots, and by conflicting recommendations on its use.

"In Sicily, there is an 80-percent refusal rate of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Every 100 people, 80 say no," Musumeci said late Saturday in Catania, according to multiple media reports.

Musumeci added: "It is natural" for people to be particularly concerned, "but we have a duty to believe scientists when they say it is more dangerous not to get vaccinated than to get vaccinated."

Italy reports 331 deaths

Italy has reported 331 virus-related deaths against 344 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 15,746 from 17,567 the day before.

Italy has registered 114,254 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.77 million cases to date.

Lockdown imposed in Pakistan ahead of Ramadan

Muslim theologians across Pakistan are urging people to follow safety procedures as people get ready to mark the holy month of Ramadan amid another wave of cases.

Authorities have imposed a lockdown before the fasting month begins as the country continues to battle rising infections.

Following requests from officials, all mosques started a cleanup drive ahead of the start of Ramadan.

As part of the lockdown most markets and shopping centres are closed.

However, fruit, vegetable and date markets are allowed to stay open and people flocked to buy dates which are usually eaten to break the fast.

Stores selling Islamic clothing and items are also allowed to remain open.

Russia reports 8,702 new cases, 337 deaths

Russia reported on Sunday 8,702 new cases, including 2,090 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,641,390 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force reported 337 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 102,986.

The statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a much higher toll of 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

Over 164M vaccines administered in China

China has administered 164.47 million doses of vaccines as of Saturday, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

This represents around 24.5 million doses in the past six days, as the country's vaccine rollout continues to accelerate.

Last week a Chinese official said the country is expected to produce around 3 billion doses of vaccines by the end of the year.

Chinese health authorities on Sunday reported 10 new confirmed cases and 22 asymptomatic cases, bringing the country's total to 90,410, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Manila to be under less restrictive quarantine curbs

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has approved placing the capital region and four adjacent provinces under a less restrictive community quarantine status from April 12, his spokesman said on Sunday.

Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite, which have been in a strict lockdown due to infections, will be under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine status until April 30, spokesman Harry Roque said.

South Korea to resume wider use of AstraZeneca vaccine

South Korean authorities said they will move ahead with a second-quarter vaccination drive starting as planned after deciding to continue using AstraZeneca's vaccine for all eligible people 30 years old or over.

South Korea had said on Wednesday it would temporarily suspend providing AstraZeneca's vaccine to people below 60 amid a European review over cases of blood clotting in adults.

Olympic organisers to secure 300 hotel rooms for athletes who test positive

Tokyo Olympic organisers plan to prepare 300 hotel rooms for athletes who test positive at this summer's Games, Kyodo news agency said on Sunday.

Japan's government is placing Tokyo under a month-long state of "quasi-emergency" from Monday to combat surging infections, less than a month after a broader state of emergency was lifted for the capital and Olympic host.

The Tokyo organising committee plans to reserve an entire hotel located a few kilometres away from the athletes' village in the Harumi waterfront district, which will likely cost several million dollars, Kyodo said, citing several unnamed sources.

Positive athletes and other Games participants who do not require hospitalisation will be quarantined in the rooms for 10 days in principle, and medical staff will treat them around the clock, it said.

The committee will also prepare about 30 special vehicles to transport the patients to the hotel, according to Kyodo.

Athletes will receive tests every four days at least under rules unveiled in February for the Tokyo Games, scheduled to begin in late July after a one-year delay due to the pandemic. More guidance on isolation and testing is to come in April.

Japan has recorded more than 500,000 infections and nearly 9,400 deaths, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday, low compared to most other major economies. But concerns about the new wave of infections are rising ahead of the Games.

India's daily infection toll hits another record high

India reported a record 152,879 new cases, health ministry data showed on Sunday, as a second-wave of infections continued to surge and overwhelm hospitals in parts of the country.

The number of new fatalities stood at 839, the most deaths in more than five months, taking the toll to 169,275.