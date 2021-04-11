With a new coach solving swing issues and reduced celebrity media stress this week, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama finds himself on the verge of a historic victory at the Masters.

Matsuyama fired a seven-under par 65 on Saturday, his low score in 37 career rounds at Augusta National and the week's first bogey-free round, to grab a four-stroke lead after 54 holes on 11-under 205.

About the only thing that's a mystery to him so far at Augusta National is what it would mean to his golf-loving homeland if he becomes the first Japanese man to win a major title.

"I'm not sure how to answer the question," Matsuyama said through a translator. "All I can do is prepare well, try my best, and do the best that I can tomorrow."

Two Japanese women have won major titles, Hinako Shibuno at the 2019 Women's British Open and Chako Higuchi at the 1977 LPGA Championship.

Two Japanese men have managed major runner-up finishes, Isao Aoki at the 1980 US Open and Matsuyama when he shared second at the 2017 US Open.

The only Asian man to win a major golf title was South Korea's Yang Yong-eun at the 2009 PGA Championship.

Often feeling pressure from Japanese media, Matsuyama says a limited media contingent at the Masters due to Covid-19 concerns has helped ease his stress load.

"Being in front of the media is still difficult," Matsuyama said. "I'm glad the media are here covering it, but it's not my favorite thing to do, to stand and answer questions.

"And so with fewer media, it has been a lot less stressful for me, and I've enjoyed this week."

Matsuyama, who hasn't won since the 2017 Akron WGC event, has seven top-10 finishes in majors, including his 2017 US Open effort that boosted him to a career-best second in the world rankings.

But he hasn't found success lately until now, a change he partly credits to new coach Hidenori Mezawa.

"This year has been a struggle. Haven't really played my best," Matsuyama said. "The last three years there have been different reasons why I haven't been able to win."

Matsuyama, 29, says he has recaptured the magic of his finest shotmaking.

"This year, starting early in the year, I have a coach with me now from Japan. It has been a great help," he said.