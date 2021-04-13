The Covid-19 pandemic led to a spike in gender-based violence and combatants continue to use sexual violence “as a cruel tactic of war” and political repression in a number of countries, a UN report has found.

A report that focused on 18 countries where the UN said it has obtained verified information, listed 52 parties “credibly suspected” of responsibility “for patterns of rape or other forms of sexual violence” in conflicts on the agenda of the UN Security Council. Over 70 percent of the listed parties “are persistent perpetrators,” it said.

The majority of those on the UN blacklist are “non-state actors”, opposition, rebel or militant groups linked to Daesh or al Qaeda terrorist groups.

National military or police forces on the list, including Myanmar’s military and border guard, are barred from participating in UN peace operations until they adopt time-bound commitments to cease violations.

The “blacklist” also includes government and police forces in Congo and South Sudan; government forces and intelligence services in Syria; armed forces and rapid support forces in Sudan; and army and police in Somali and forces in its Puntland region.

Countries with non-state actors on the list include Congo with 20 groups; Central African Republic with 6; Mali with 5; South Sudan and Syria with 4 each; Sudan with 2; and Iraq and Somalia with 1 each.

“Sexual violence was employed as a tactic of war, torture and terrorism in settings in which overlapping humanitarian and security crises, linked with militarization and the proliferation of arms, continued unabated," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Active conflict zones

In Ethiopia’s Tigray region where conflict broke out in November between the government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, Guterres said more than 100 rapes had been alleged.