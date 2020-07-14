Tuesday, July 14, 2020

US CDC reports 3,355,457 cases, 135,235 deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 3,355,457 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 58,858 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 351 to 135,235.

India's tech hub back in lockdown

India's high-tech hub of Bengaluru will go back into a coronavirus lockdown for a week after a surge of infections, threatening to derail government efforts to revive a stuttering economy.

Places of worship, public transport, government offices and most shops will close again from the evening, and people will be confined to their homes, only allowed out for essential needs.

Schools, colleges and restaurants will remain shut, authorities said.

Bengaluru, home to some of the world's biggest IT firms such as Infosys, had only about 1,000 coronavirus cases in mid-June and was seen to have fared better than other parts of India in terms of testing and contact tracing.

But infections had grown to nearly 20,000 by Monday, something health experts blamed on the lifting of restrictions in June when the government, worried about the economy, ended a nationwide lockdown that had thrown millions of people out of work.

France to require face masks indoors

French President Emmanuel Macron said that face masks will soon be required in public indoor spaces to curtail the coronavirus outbreak, acknowledging that infections were again on the rise.

"I would like to make masks mandatory in all enclosed public spaces," Macron said in an interview.

"We have indications that (the outbreak) is accelerating a bit," he added, suggesting that his government would require masks in shops and public buildings from August 1.

He later posted on Twitter that "Wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces will be mandatory in the coming weeks."

Turkey records 992 infections

Turkey confirmed 1,049 more recoveries from the novel coronavirus, bringing the tally to 196,720, according to the country's health minister.

Citing Health Ministry data, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that a total of 992 people had contracted Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 214,993.

"The number of new cases, which was 987 on June 11, had risen to 1,195 on the following day. Right now, we don't know about tomorrow. (But) We know that we will see the results of today's measures in an average of seven days," Koca said.

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 5,402, with 20 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

Catalan authorities order local lockdown again

Spain's Catalonia region issued a new order to place around 160,000 residents of the Lleida area under confinement to stem a surge in infections, defying a judge's ruling that such a step was unlawful.

The new restrictions, which still need to be approved by another judge after the conflicting orders provoked confusion among residents, would come into force in the city of Lleida and seven towns around it on Wednesday and last for 15 days, Catalan government spokeswoman Meritxell Budo said.

The new restrictions would only allow people to leave their homes for specific activities like working, buying groceries or exercising. Gatherings of more than 10 people would be banned, she said.

Hotels would be closed, as well as restaurants and bars except for food pick-up or delivery.

Africa’s caseload climbs above 600,000

Africa’s caseload has climbed above 600,000 as the pandemic on the 54-nation continent continues to pick up speed.

Africa crossed the half-million case mark less than a week ago. It now has more than 610,000 confirmed cases. South Africa has the most cases, with more than 287,000.

South Africa’s public hospitals are already filling up, and the government on Sunday night reimposed a ban on alcohol sales with immediate effect to help free up hospital beds after a return of alcohol sales on June 1 was blamed for a surge in emergency admissions as well as an increase in the number of women and children killed.

Other countries struggling with shortages of medical equipment and personnel include Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, which has more than 33,000 cases.

Israel confirms record-high of 1,681 cases

Israel’s health ministry says the country has confirmed 1,681 new coronavirus cases, a record high.

Israel was widely praised for taking swift action early in the pandemic by closing its borders and imposing other restrictions to contain the virus’s spread.

But since reopening the economy and schools in May following a more than monthlong lockdown, the number of new cases has steadily increased.

Israel has recorded a total of 41,235 cases. The country currently has over 21,000 active cases and at least 368 Israelis have died from the pandemic, according to health ministry figures.

Iran reports 179 deaths

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari raised the country's overall death toll to 13,211 with the new 179 fatalities.

She added that 2,521 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the total cases confirmed to 262,173.

The rising toll has prompted authorities to make masks mandatory in enclosed public spaces and to allow the hardest-hit provinces to reimpose restrictive measures, with Tehran being one of the latest.

Philippines confirms six deaths, bringing total to 1,603

Philippines health ministry reported six new coronavirus deaths and 634 additional infections, the lowest daily increase in cases in nearly two weeks.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had increased to 1,603, while confirmed cases had reached 57,545.

France scales down Bastille Day parade

France held a scaled-down annual Bastille Day celebration, with none of the usual tanks and troops parading down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue, in a concession to the Covid-19 epidemic still stalking Europe.

Instead, President Emmanuel Macron, standing in the back of a military jeep, reviewed ranks of socially-distanced troops in the Place de la Concorde square after a flypast by military aircraft.

Turkmenistan halts passenger trains amid reports

Turkmenistan has ordered passenger trains halted from July 16 amid reports of virus in the isolated Central Asian country that has yet to declare any cases.

A statement on the state-run railway's website this week said that local passenger train travel would be suspended for a week from July 16 to July 23, but gave no reason for the stoppage.

Turkmenistan – a tightly-controlled, oil-rich ex-Soviet state – is one of the few countries in the world yet to declare any cases.

Australia tightens restrictions as cases top 10,000

Australian states tightened restrictions on movement as authorities struggle to contain a fresh outbreak in the country's southeast that has pushed the national tally of cases over 10,000.

With growing fears of a second coronavirus wave nationally, two states extended border restrictions and Australia's most populous state imposed limits on the number of people allowed in large pubs.

China reports 297 people under treatment

China said the number of people in treatment for the virus in the country has fallen to just 297, with only three new cases reported, all brought from outside the country.