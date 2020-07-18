Saturday, July 18, 2020

"The deepest global recession since World War II"

Coronavirus has revealed the "fragile skeleton" of societies and could push 100 million people into extreme poverty, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said.

Speaking on the 102nd birthday anniversary of the late Nelson Mandela - South Africa's first black president - Guterres said coronavirus was "shining a spotlight" on global injustice.

"We have been brought to our knees - by a microscopic virus. The pandemic has demonstrated the fragility of our world."

"Entire regions that were making progress on eradicating poverty and narrowing inequality have been set back years, in a matter of months," he warned at a virtual memorial lecture organised by the Johannesburg-based Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The economic fallout of the pandemic, which has infected more than 14 million and killed over 600,000 people worldwide, is being disproportionately felt among informal workers, small businesses and women, Guterres said.

"We face the deepest global recession since World War II," he said. "One hundred million more people could be pushed into extreme poverty. We could see famines of historic proportions."

Recoveries top 200,000 mark in Turkey

Turkey's health minister has announced 1,179 more recoveries from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to over 201,013.

The nationwide count of infections rose to 218,717, as 918 more cases were reported over the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter citing Health Ministry data on Saturday.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 5,475, with 17 new fatalities reported.

Healthcare professionals conducted a total of 40,943 tests for the disease in the past day, raising the overall count to over 4.23 million.

Hospitalisations down, 11 more deaths in New York

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in New York state dropped to 743 and 11 more people died, Governor Andrew Cuomo has said.

Daily statewide statistics show New York with 754 newly confirmed cases, representing 1.08 percent of all tests performed. The number of people hospitalised Friday was down 22 from the previous day.

"We remain alarmed by spikes in much of the country and the risk of a lack of compliance at home as the state pursues a phased, data-driven reopening,” Cuomo said in a prepared release.

France to enforce mask-wearing

France will enforce mask-wearing in enclosed public spaces including banks, shops and indoor markets from July 20, Health Minister Olivier Veran has said, as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of Covid-19 across the country.

The government has accelerated plans to make it compulsory to wear masks after series of indicators have suggested the virus could be gaining momentum, especially in areas in western and southern France that had been relatively spared during the height of the outbreak between March and May.

"From Monday, mask-wearing will be mandatory in closed spaces," Veran said on Twitter. "That concerns shops, buildings open to the public, covered markets and banks."

UK pauses daily death toll update over data concerns

Britain has said it was pausing its daily update of the death toll from the coronavirus after the government ordered a review into the calculation of the data over concerns the toll might have been exaggerated.

Academics have said the way that Public Health England (PHE), the government agency responsible for managing infectious disease outbreaks, calculates the figures in England means they may be distorted compared to other parts of the United Kingdom.

"Currently the daily deaths measure counts all people who have tested positive for coronavirus and since died, with no cut-off between time of testing and date of death," a message on the government's website said.

"There have been claims that the lack of cut-off may distort the current daily deaths number. We are therefore pausing the publication of the daily figure while this is resolved."

Rouhani says 25 million Iranians infected

At least 25 million Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus and another 35 million are at risk of acquiring it, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said.

The figures, which Rouhani said were based on a new health ministry report, are far higher Iran’s official toll of 269,440 infected. Rouhani in a televised speech did not address the discrepancy.

Iran, with a population of more than 80 million, is Middle East's hardest-hit country by the epidemic.

"Our estimate is that as of now 25 million Iranians have been infected with this virus and about 14,000 have lost their dear lives,” Rouhani said in the speech.

"There is the possibility that between 30 and 35 million other people will be at risk," he said.

"In total, more than 200,000 people have been hospitalised," he said.

Australian suspends parliament for two weeks

Australia's parliament will be suspended for two weeks over fears that politicians could bring coronavirus from outbreak hotspots to the country's capital, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced.

The postponement comes a day after the nation's second-biggest city reported a record rise in Covid-19 infections.

Citing medical advice, Morrison said the government could not ignore the risk that legislators might spread the disease to Canberra.

The announcement means parliament will not reconvene until at least August 24, having resumed on June 8.

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai, daughter, hospitalised

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter have been hospitalised for Covid-19 treatment days after her husband and father-in-law were admitted.

Rai's father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, and son Abhishek Bachchan, also major Bollywood celebrities, were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital early this week, becoming the highest-profile patients the pandemic sweeping India.

At the same time, Aishwarya Rai, a former Miss World who regularly appears on "most beautiful" lists and her eight-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, tested positive for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, but have since been in home quarantine.

India, which has registered over a million coronavirus cases, has the world's third-highest number of infections, and more than 26,000 people have died of Covid-19.

Philippines confirms 113 new deaths, 2,357 more cases

The Philippines' health ministry has reported 113 more new coronavirus deaths and 2,357 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 1,773 while confirmed cases have reached 65,304, with the capital and Cebu City in central Philippines accounting for the bulk of the infections as the virus spreads.

The Philippines confirmed 162 novel coronavirus deaths, Southeast Asia's biggest daily rise in Covid-19 deaths.

Russia reports 6,234 new cases

Russia has reported 6,234 new coronavirus cases and 124 deaths in past 24 hours.

It had reported 6,406 new cases and 186 deaths on Friday,

Russia's has more than 765,000 infections and over 12,200 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

India sees new jump in infections

A surge of 34,884 new coronavirus cases has taken India’s tally to 1,038,716, as local governments continue to reimpose focused lockdowns in several parts of the country.

The health ministry also reported 671 deaths during the past 24 hours for a total of 26,273. The ministry said the recovery rate had slightly come down to 62.9 percent.

The actual numbers, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be far higher due to a number of reasons including limited testing. Over 300,000 samples are being tested every day.

About a dozen states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam, have put high-risk areas under lockdowns, only allowing essential food supplies and health services.

Experts say India is likely to witness a series of peaks as the infection spread in rural areas.

Germany's cases rise by 529 to 201,372

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany have increased by 529 to 201,372.