There was a lot of creative work in how to stitch this together and in doing so I guess I thought about a few different things: one is that over time so many of the Syrians I talked to, their own stories followed a certain arc which was basically this was how life was before 2011; then there was this momentous thing called the revolution; and then it became violent and here was all of our experiences living that violence. Then we came to flee; now we’re making new lives as refugees.

That basic chronological historical arc was again and again present when people told their own narratives of their lives. As I did many many of these interviews I could just see that same basic kind of structure of people’s stories. So that helped me to understand that that should be the structure of the collective story I would tell using all of their individual stories.

There are many different ways to do it, but that kind of chronological structure shows the logic of what people experience and why. Because I think one of the reasons why –– it’s forgotten –– people just see now is a war and a refugee crisis. This kind of presentist kind of bias of focusing only on the present.; the people forgot how we got here.

I wanted to write a book that showed how Syrians got here, how we got here. In that followed Syrians and their narratives about their lives so that keeping the idea of the basic structure and then along the way there were some people’s stories that were so especially moving, there were some people whose ways of expressing things that were so emotionally powerful I wanted to work in all of those important powerful bits.

There were also some issues that were really important that I felt I needed to present stories that could explain: Issues about sectarianism, issues of the question of violence and non-violence, and militarisation and the arming of the rebellion. Issues about the nature of the regime and corruption and fear and surveillance, informants, how protests began, how it spread, what people were calling for.

I felt like there were various issues and topics and questions that I wanted to make sure got addressed, myself thinking for the average person who’s not Syrian, what does he or she need to know in order to understand this conflict? What are the topics that need to be addressed? And how could I choose stories and structure them in a way that hit all those points? So somebody could leave with a basic understanding of what I think is really necessary for understanding the conflict.

In addition there was another choice in putting the book together that was trying to get that kind of diversity that you just mentioned. About making sure there were voices from people that were from rural backgrounds and urban backgrounds, and all the different regions in Syria and men and women and so forth. That also influenced how I put it together.

The book is a deeply moving account of what Syrians lived through during the protests and the civil war that followed. How did you find your interview subjects?

WP: A classic snowballing technique; I began in Jordan. I basically knew no one to get started. I searched on the internet for Jordanian journalists who were writing stories about Syrian refugees at that time which was still a pretty new phenomenon. I contacted several of them and two journalists were kind enough to meet with me and they understood my project. They said “Oh you should meet with so-and-so, a Syrian man, he’ll be a great contact for you”.

And I met with him and he was my first interview and he introduced me to other people and it just snowballed from there.I just asked everyone I could “Do you know anybody who might talk to me?” Sometimes I would do an interview in someone’s house and a cousin would stop by or a neighbour would stop by and that would become a new interviewee. I would do interviews in cafes, a friend would walk by, and that would lead to a new interviewee. It essentially meant asking every Syrian I met for favours. “Do you know anyone? Could you introduce me to someone?” And people were kind enough to sit down with me.

The book contains terrifying, exhilarating, bittersweet and sometimes even funny accounts. It is reminiscent of a documentary film with many interviewees where you happen to be both the director and editor. What was it like talking to all these people who confided in you with their stories?

WP: I think for me it was the same range of emotions that you just expressed. It was exhilarating, and terrifying, and emotional on many levels. There’s certainly the painful stories that affected me emotionally as a listener for sure. Especially stories about people enduring bombings, stories about prisoners talking about their experiences of torture in prison and the pain of families who have been arrested and disappeared, they haven’t heard from them since.

There’s a tremendous amount of pain in the Syrian conflict; there’s no avoiding that. It was painful for me to hear these stories of pain. But it was also such a tremendous honour and privilege that I was really lucky enough to be able to hear these stories.

People were tremendously inspiring; there was suffering but they still had the strength to get up in the morning and continue living and hope for a better day and try to make a better world for their children. Anyone who has endured this conflict and is still alive has some measure of hope and strength and has found within him- or herself to stay in the purpose, to keep trying, and hope that things will get better.

For me as a foreigner it puts my own non-existent problems in perspective. Their strength and their hopefulness inspires me. There are times that were painful but the overall experience was a feeling of gratitude of having the honour of people sharing their stories with me and allowing me to learn from them and be inspired by them.

What revelations, if any, did you have while interviewing these Syrian subjects?

WP: I think especially now when people see –I mention this in the introduction that there’s a lot of resentment towards Syrian refugees especially in countries with a huge number of Syrian refugees: that the [so-called] burden they might make on society you have the same thing in the United States too. Where people look at refugees with a sort of resentment that they’re somehow taking something away from locals or there’s this fear that they’re bringing something bad or dangerous to society.

There’s this kind of pity: “Oh these poor people who are just victims who have suffered and have nothing they’re helpless and powerless.” That’s not at all how I experienced the displaced Syrians I talked to. On the contrary, they’re strong, they’re inspiring, they have so much to teach us. At the very least I hope the book can help people to see Syrian refugees in a different light than they’re often portrayed.

You say your book offers a chance “to listen to actual Syrians, as human beings” even though, as you admit, they “do not represent all of Syria’s complex religious-political landscape.” How do you read the situation in Syria now, nine years after the rebellion began?

It’s so complicated and it’s constantly changing. If you had asked me the question five or six months ago, I would probably say “Oh, the biggest issue is this military assault on Idlib.” But if you’re asking now the biggest issue seems to be the total collapse of the economy and huge inflation and huge devaluing of the currency. An absolute economic crisis.

People are suffering tremendously whether that’s in the few areas that remain not under regime control, whether there’s still bombardment by the regime, the constant threat of violence, those areas under the control of the Assad regime where people are suffering total impoverishment and from an economy in shambles. It’s very bleak.

When people look at the map most people say militarily it appears that the Assad regime “won” the military battle but there’s a question of what it means now. Can it govern, can it rule, can it create prosperity for a decent life for those who remain? It does not seem possible with this regime remaining as it is.

The question of refugees, will they return –– that’s one of the things that very much scares me is this discourse about refugees and should they return or should they be deported, should they be returned. Many people who look at Syria say, “oh, the Syria war is over. There are no more bombs falling. Syrians can go home now.”

Well, it’s in no way safe for Syrians to go home. It can’t be safe as long as the Assad regime remains in power. There are many many stories of refugees who have gone home even those who got assurances that they would be fine. And they’ve been killed and they’ve been arrested. Or they’ve been ‘disappeared’ and haven’t been heard from again. That there is rampant abuse of power that anyone who has a gun abuses those who don’t. Anyone who has any bit of power abuses those who have lesser power. And it’s still tremendously unsafe and insecure for any Syrian.

The war has entered a new phase, but it’s still highly premature and illegal in any sense of international humanitarian law that refugees should be forced or coerced to go back.

The portrayal of the Syrian regime in the book is devastating, and as more players come into play in Syria, one of your interview subjects likens his country to a checkers board. How has the international community helped or failed Syrians in dire need of help?

WP: In most ways they’ve failed and this comes through very strongly in the book, of people saying “We believed that the international community stood up for these values like democracy and human rights and we thought if we went out and called for democracy and human rights that this world would stand by us; it wouldn’t just let us be slaughtered.”

There’s a sense of tremendous frustration that many people see as this hypocrisy of the West, of those countries who say they stand up for democracy and human rights having failed to stand by those values. There’s a sense that the world doesn’t care; that it’s indifferent. It’s apathetic and just not moved by Syrian deaths. So many people said things like “what is our lives, [do they] have no value, that they have lesser value than those in the West?”

I think [the book] has shown the failure, for example, of the United Nations to be effective. The failure of the United Nations Security Council where Russia especially vetoed resolution after resolution that might have made a difference.

Also [it’s] very critical of [the then US President Barack] Obama’s failure to take action after the chemical weapons attack of 2013. So whether at the national level or the international level, states in the entire international system have failed to protect Syrian civilians from the most brutal kinds of violence.

People rose up and they did all they could but civilians are defenceless against chemical weapons and airplanes and barrel bombs and the weapons of a full army and air force. States who have gotten involved that have often done it with their own interests first.

I think it’s very reasonable to assume that the Assad regime would have fallen without its allies: Russia, Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon... that supported it militarily, economically, politically. If it had not had the support from the outside I think it would have fallen long ago.