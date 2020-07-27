Twenty-six Rohingya refugees, who had been feared drowned while trying to swim ashore on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi, have been found alive hiding in the bushes on a nearby islet.

Malaysia does not recognise refugee status, but the Muslim-majority country is a favoured destination for Rohingya Muslims seeking a better life after escaping a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar and, more recently, refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Late on Saturday, one Rohingya swam ashore from a small boat off Langkawi's west coast.

Officials had feared that the rest of the group had drowned while trying to reach the beach, but they were later discovered on an islet just off the coast.

"They were found hiding in the bushes on the island," Mohd Zubil Mat Som, director general of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a text message on Monday.

Refugees detained