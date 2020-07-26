Divers hurled themselves from a 24-metre high Ottoman-era bridge in the Bosnian town of Mostar on Sunday, staging a centuries-old contest even though the Covid-19 pandemic prevented many visitors from coming.

The picturesque southern town is famous for the high-dive competition at its Old Bridge, which was rebuilt in 2004 after it was destroyed by Bosnian Croat artillery during the Bosnian war in the 1990s, and has become a symbol of reconciliation.

The annual contest - which is thought to date back to the 15th century - is a big tourist attraction. The plunge from the bridge is also a traditional rite of passage for local youths.

Lorens Listo, organiser of the diving competition and a 13-time winner, said the number of competitors had not dropped significantly because many people were "craving" to compete.

"But the audience shrunk and there are no tourists in the city," he told Reuters, pointing to empty streets that in previous years were packed with thousands of tourists who flocked to the town to watch the contest.