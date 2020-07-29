WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU buys remdesivir to treat 30,000 coronavirus patients
EU says it has agreed to pay $74 million to US drugmaker Gilead to address "just immediate needs," and is working to secure new doses from October.
EU buys remdesivir to treat 30,000 coronavirus patients
Gilead appears to be selling the drug to Europe for $2,467 per patient, based on Reuters' calculations. / Reuters
July 29, 2020

EU Commission has agreed to buy a limited supply of the Covid-19 medicine remdesivir from US drugmaker Gilead to address the short-term needs of European patients, and hoped to be able to order more later.

The anti-viral is the only drug so far authorised in the EU to treat patients with severe symptoms of Covid-19, but nearly all available supplies have already been bought by the United States.

The Commission has agreed to pay $74 million to buy enough doses to treat about 30,000 patients, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Germany says remdesivir supplies sufficient to treat Covid-19 patients

EU securing more doses

The United States signed a deal with Gilead in June for more than 500,000 courses of treatment, which accounts for most of the company's output through September.

The Commission said this batch would address "just immediate needs," and that it was already working to secure new doses from October.

Gilead appears to be selling the drug to Europe for $2,467 per patient, based on Reuters' calculations.

Recommended

That would be slightly more than the $2,340 price set by Gilead for wealthier nations at the end of June, although exact terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

READ MORE: Exorbitant price of Gilead's Covid-19 drug irks consumer groups

READ MORE: US grants emergency approval for remdesivir for Covid-19 patients

Second wave of infections

Most European countries have passed the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic but a new wave of infections in recent days has pushed countries to reintroduce restrictions.

While the number of hospitalisations is on the rise in Europe, they remain far below the height of the outbreak in March and April, when many hospitals were overwhelmed.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each