Former British Ambassador to Turkey Richard Moore has been appointed chief of the UK government’s foreign intelligence service, or MI6.

Moore, who currently serves as political director at the British Foreign Office, will replace Alex Younger, who has been MI6 chairman for nearly six years.

In a statement on Wednesday, Moore acknowledged that he was “pleased and honoured” with the appointment.

“I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave and dedicated team at SIS,” he said.

Born in Libya, Moore was well liked in Turkey during his tenure as the UK’s diplomatic envoy to Ankara, where he served from January 2014 to December 2017.

Moore was in Istanbul on the night of the failed coup attempt in 2016 and advocated for Britain to take a strong stance against the coup plotters.

Fluent in Turkish, Moore was popular for his humorous Twitter posts and support for the Besiktas football club.

It was something which Turkish diplomat and former Consul General to Chicago, Umat Acar, pointed out when praising Moore’s appointment.

“Richard Moore the old UK ambassador to Turkey and avid Besiktas fan is now the head of Mi6. Now I wanna see the refs try to screw us over,” said another Twitter user.