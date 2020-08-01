The United States has imposed sanctions on a powerful Chinese company in the Xinjiang province and two officials for what it said have been human rights abuses against Uighurs and other ethnic minorities.

The move, the latest blow to US-China relations, came a week after US President Donald Trump closed the Chinese consulate in Houston, prompting Beijing to shutter the US consulate in Chengdu.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement it blacklisted the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, also known as XPCC, along with Sun Jinlong, former party secretary of the XPCC, and Peng Jiarui, deputy party secretary and commander of the XPCC, over accusations they are connected to serious human rights abuse against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

"The Chinese Communist Party’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang, China against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities rank as the stain of the century," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

China denies that Uighurs are unfairly marginalised, and says it is addressing underdevelopment and lack of jobs in heavily Uighur areas.

Washington's action freezes any US assets of the company and officials; generally prohibits Americans from dealing with them; and bars Sun Jinlong and Peng Jiarui from travelling to the United States.

'Secretive' organisation