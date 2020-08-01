Lille have signed veteran Turkey striker Burak Yilmaz from Besiktas after selling Victor Osimhen to Italian side Napoli.

The northern French club said that the 35-year-old has signed a two-year deal.

Yilmaz twice finished top scorer in the Super Lig with former club Galatasaray and has more than 200 goals at club level in Turkey, including 23 in 25 games with Trabzonspor in the 2017-18 season. He has netted 24 times in 59 appearances for the national side.

“LOSC [Lille] is proud to welcome Turkish international Burak Yılmaz (35) to its ranks today. The experienced and prolific striker, a Turkish football idol, has signed a two-season contract with the Lille club,” the Ligue 1 team said in a statement.

“#NewPlayerDetected,” the club posted on Twitter, along with a Turkish flag emoji.