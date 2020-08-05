Wednesday, August 5, 2020

France sees highest daily increase in two months

France has reported 1,695 new Covid-19 infections over 24 hours, bringing the total to 194,029, the highest daily increase in two months.

On May 30, new cases were up by 1,828, according to health ministry data.

In a statement, the ministry also said the number of patients in intensive care units in French hospitals for the disease went down by four cases after increasing for two days in a row.

Turkey's coronavirus tests pass 5 million mark

Turkey has run over 5 million coronavirus tests since its outbreak in the country in early March.

Health care professionals conducted 53,842 tests for Covid-19 over the past day, raising the tally to over 5.02 million, health minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter on Wednesday.

A total of 1,015 more people won their battle against Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of recoveries to 219,506.

Citing Health Ministry data, Koca said that 1,178 more people contracted coronavirus in the past day, bringing the total number of cases nationwide to 236,112.

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 5,784, with 19 new fatalities registered in the last 24 hours.

Spain sees spike in hopitalisations

Spain has seen significant jumps in both hospitalizations and new Covid-19 cases, with nearly 34,000 people in the country infected over the past two weeks, according to the Health Ministry.

Hospitalizations are beginning to follow the new surge of cases that began just a few weeks after Spain entered into the new normal in late June.

The ministry registered 163 more hospitalizations on Wednesday and 980 more within the last week.

Indonesia's economy contracts

Indonesia’s economy has contracted for the first time in more than two decades, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) announced.

The gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 5.32 percent in the second quarter of 2020, down by 4.19 percent from the previous quarter, according to BPS head Suhariyanto.

“This is the first contraction in over two decades,” he said in a virtual news conference, referring to the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997.

Colombia faces lockdown anxiety

Colombia's nationwide stay-at-home order remains in effect four months later.

The country now has the ninth-highest total of Covid-19 infections worldwide, prompting President Ivan Duque to prolong the quarantine again until late August.

The effects of the long isolation are beginning to surface: in the capital of Bogota, the mayor's office reports that suicide attempts are up 21 percent since the start of quarantine.

Psychologists have seen a dramatic rise in new patients complaining of anxiety and depression.

Divorce lawyers say they are getting more inquiries, although clients also have found they cannot afford to separate.

Biden won't attend convention in person

Joe Biden will not attend the Democratic convention to accept the party's nomination to be its presidential election candidate, after the event was further scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to officials.

The party announced that no speakers would physically attend the August 17-20 convention, which will be entirely virtual.

Virus kills leading Brazil indigenous chief Aritana

One of Brazil's leading indigenous chiefs, Aritana Yawalapiti, has died of respiratory complications caused by Covid-19.

Aritana, 71, a chief of the Yawalapiti people in the Amazon, was known for fighting to protect the world's biggest rainforest and the rights of the indigenous peoples who live there.

"He was a great advocate in the struggle to preserve and perpetuate his people's culture for future generations and a tireless activist against the effects of deforestation," his family said in a statement.

US signs $1 billion vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

The US government has announced a new $1 billion investment in a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Johnson & Johnson, guaranteeing 100 million doses.

J&J, via its subsidiary Janssen, had already received $456 million in March.

The new money will allow the company to ramp up production so that doses are ready for shipping if and when the drug receives regulatory approval.

The government also has the option to acquire additional doses sufficient to vaccinate 300 million people.

With the latest deal, President Donald Trump's administration has spent $9.4 billion on vaccine agreements, with five companies agreeing to provide at least 700 million doses, according to an AFP tally.

Turkey set for biggest Covid-19 checks yet

This Thursday Turkey is set to conduct its most comprehensive checks yet on Covid-19 measures nationwide, according to the Interior Ministry.

Amid a rising number of coronavirus cases in recent days, the importance of following preventative measures in every aspect of life has become even more clear, said an Interior Ministry circular sent on Wednesday to all of Turkey’s 81 provinces.

For that reason, officials will conduct the most extensive checks on Covid-19 measures across the country, it added.

The ministry said Thursday’s checks will be carried out for the public health with the participation of local and provincial officials, professional chambers, and security officers.

New York City erects quarantine checkpoints

New York City will put up Covid-19 quarantine checkpoints at key entry points to ensure that travellers from 35 states on New York state's travel advisory comply with the state's 14-day quarantine mandate.

"Travellers coming in from those states will be given information about the quarantine and will be reminded that it is required, not optional," Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.

He added that, under certain circumstances, fines for not observing the quarantine order could be as high as $10,000.

The Sheriff's Office, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, will begin deploying checkpoints at major bridge and tunnel crossings into New York City on Wednesday.

"This is serious stuff and it's time for everyone to realise that if we're going to hold at this level of health and safety in this city, and get better, we have to deal with the fact that the quarantine must be applied consistently to anyone who's travelled," de Blasio said.

Poland plans to fully reopen schools in September

Poland intends to fully reopen its schools on September 1, the education minister has said, despite a recent renewed spike in coronavirus infections.

Poland was initially successful in containing the outbreak, but cases started rising after restrictions on public gatherings were eased. On Tuesday authorities reported the fourth record daily increase in a week, with 680 new infections.

Poland, a nation of 38 million people, had recorded a total of 48,789 cases and 1,756 deaths as of Wednesday.

Another cruise ship in Norway stalled over virus case

A cruise ship carrying more than 200 people has docked in a Norwegian harbour and ordered to keep everyone on board after a passenger from a previous trip tested positive for the coronavirus upon returning home to Denmark.

Bodoe Mayor Ida Pinneroed told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that the SeaDream 1's 85 crew members would all be tested for the virus and that authorities were in contact with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health on whether the 123 passengers should be as well.

“We take the situation very seriously,” the mayor said.

'Wake-up week' for Greece as cases climb

Greece has announced a "wake-up week" on Covid-19, tightening restrictions after a steady rise in mostly domestic infections.

The country has seen infections increase this month to levels last seen in April, with officials blaming overcrowding in clubs and social events.

"We are calling this a wake-up week. We are trying to awaken people with messages and daily announcements on additional measures," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told Mega TV.

"The virus is here, it feeds on our complacency," he said.

Over 380 new infections have been announced in August by the national public health organisation.

Only 10 percent of cases in Greece can be traced to foreign arrivals, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Greece has so far recorded 209 Covid-19 deaths and over 4,800 infections.

Over 10M Afghans infected with Covid-19

At least 10 million Afghans have been infected with the novel coronavirus, a recent survey by the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Sharing details of this nationwide survey, Health Minister Ahmad Jawad Usmani said Covid-19 has infected at least 31.5 percent of the total population in the war-ravaged country.

Afghanistan, however, has recorded 36,829 confirmed cases after conducting 89,822 tests by August 5. “The survey shows 37% of tested urban population and 27 percent of tested rural population have been infected with coronavirus,” said Usmani.

The study showed the capital Kabul is the worst affected city with 53 percent of all cases, while the central highlands comprising mountainous provinces of Daikundi and Ghor had the least number of cases.

Chicago public schools to begin year entirely online

The 350,000 students who attend Chicago Public Schools, the third largest district in the US, will start the school year by taking all of their classes remotely amid the Covid-19 pandemic, school officials said on Wednesday.

The decision to go to all-remote learning came after the city saw an uptick in virus cases in recent weeks that made public health officials concerned about the implications of in-person learning, Chicago Public Schools said in a statement.

Oman to lift internal travel restrictions, reduce curfew

Oman will on Saturday lift a domestic ban on travel between provinces, imposed on July 25 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus during the Muslim Eid al Adha holiday.

From Saturday it will also reduce its curfew for a week to between 9 pm and 5 am (1700-0100 GMT), instead of 7 pm to 6 am (1500 to 0200 GMT). A full lockdown of the Dhofar province in the south will be maintained until further notice.

Oman, a country of 4.7 million people, has recorded almost 80,000 coronavirus infections and 421 deaths.

Cases in Southeast Asia top 300,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asian countries has reached 300,901, including 7,802 fatalities and 200,498 recoveries.

A total of 6,249 more cases and 73 deaths were recorded in member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations over the past day.

US Open will still be a proper Grand Slam despite pullouts – Nadal

Rafa Nadal believes this year's US Open champion will still feel like a Grand Slam winner despite the tournament losing some glamour due to the withdrawal of top players amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Spaniard said.

The hardcourt Grand Slam, which starts on August 31, lost its men's defending champion in singles with Nadal deciding against travelling to New York.

Women's world number one Ash Barty also pulled out last week, worried about significant risks due to Covid-19.

Gambia cases surge 60 percent in a week

Coronavirus cases in Gambia, mainland Africa's smallest country, have surged over 60 percent in the last seven days to nearly 800 cases, health ministry data showed.

Authorities attributed the rise to people relaxing their guard on protective measures that had so far kept Gambia's case total the lowest in Africa. Testing has also increased in the country, where the number of deaths is 16.

"There is increased enforcement of mask-wearing and other measures across the country," government spokesman Ebrima Sankareh said.

Gambia will increase police, paramilitary, marine and immigration presence on its border as scores of Senegalese return from celebrating Eid al Adha in neighbouring Senegal, which has recorded over 10,400 cases, he added.

The health ministry said six people who were confirmed cases are still at large, while two other positive cases have fled from a treatment centre in the capital.

Vietnam says expects virus outbreak to peak in 10 days

Vietnam's novel coronavirus outbreak that began late last month in the central coastal city of Danang will peak in the next 10 days, the deputy minister of health told local media.

Nguyen Truong Son said the number of infections in the Southeast Asian country will continue to rise until then, the Lao Dong newspaper reported.

Vietnam reported 43 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 713, with eight deaths.

Canada signs deals with Pfizer, Moderna for experimental vaccines

Canada has signed separate deals with Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc to supply millions of doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccines.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand also told a news conference that Ottawa was negotiating with other potential domestic and international vaccine suppliers but did not give details.

There are no approved vaccines for Covid-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, but 19 vaccines are being tested in humans around the world.

Moderna will provide its mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate, she said. Pfizer - which is working with German biotech firm BioNTech SE - said separately it planned deliveries of the BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate over the course of 2021.

Swiss add mainland Spain to places requiring quarantine

Swiss health authorities have added mainland Spain to its list of countries from which people arriving must enter a 10-day quarantine that aims to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, they said on Wednesday.

Patrick Mathys, head of crisis management for the federal public health office, told a briefing in Bern the measure would take effect from Saturday.

The measure excludes Spain's Balearic and Canary Islands.