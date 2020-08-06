WORLD
4 MIN READ
US intelligence officials ‘concerned’ about Saudi nuclear programme
Officials believe Saudi Arabia is hiding the extent of its nuclear activities, as reports emerged of joint Chinese-Saudi projects to extract uranium.
US intelligence officials ‘concerned’ about Saudi nuclear programme
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman listens during his meeting with President Donald Trump during a working breakfast on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in Osaka, Japan, Saturday, June 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
August 6, 2020

US intelligence operatives are reportedly looking into Saudi Arabia’s nuclear activities after revelations emerged that Riyadh was working with China to expand its programme.

Observers in the US have raised concerns that the opaque nature of the Saudi programme could indicate an eventual goal of building a nuclear weapon.

According to a New York Times report, US intelligence officials share at least some of those worries.

The report said analysts were worried that Saudi Arabia is hiding the real extent of its activities and that the uranium being extracted could later be enriched to weapons-grade level.

That said, officials believe it would take years of development before the Saudis had the capacity to produce a weapon.

Officials at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are also reported to be concerned about Saudi Arabia’s activities, as the country has refused to communicate with the international agency charged with preventing further nuclear proliferation.

Riyadh’s ally and neighbour, the UAE, has also set up the Arab world’s first nuclear power plant, with some analysts questioning why a country that receives so much sunlight would opt for nuclear power over solar.

‘Response to Iran’

In March 2018, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), vowed that Riyadh would respond if Iran developed a nuclear weapon.

Recommended

He told CBS News that: “If Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we would follow suit as soon as possible.”

At that point in time, he was riding a wave of good will among Western officials and leaders, after marketing himself as a reform-minded prince, who was working to end restrictive social conditions in his country.

Opinions have since changed drastically, following the murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October 2018.

Western and Turkish intelligence agencies believe that MBS directly ordered the murder of the Washington Post columnist.

That episode, compounded by the Saudi-led war in Yemen, which has killed more than 100,000 people, and his continued campaign to jail and kidnap activists even after Khashoggi’s death, has earned the de facto Saudi ruler a reputation for ruthlessness and recklessness.

While MBS has critics on both sides of the aisle, the Trump White House has been a firm backer.

That may change if Democrats make gains in 2020, by capturing the White House and the Houses of Congress. 

House Intelligence Committee chief, Adam Schiff, has been a critic of US arming of Saudi Arabia, and past help in developing its nuclear programme. 

“What is driving this policy of subservience of American national security interests to the interests of Saudi Arabia?” Schiff said in a 2019 statement on US assistance supplied to Riyadh.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman