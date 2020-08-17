FC Barcelona have fired coach Quique Setien, three days after the team’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The sacking on Monday is said to be the first step in what it said would be “a wide-ranging restructuring" of the club.

The decision was announced after an urgent board meeting summoned by president Josep Bartomeu in Barcelona. The club also announced new elections for March 2021 and said “profound changes” were coming for the first team.

A replacement to Setien was not immediately announced but Spanish media said Dutch coach Ronald Koeman was the front-runner to take charge. The former Barcelona defender was reportedly already in Barcelona.

Barcelona said “the new coach will be announced in the coming days as part of a wide-ranging restructuring of the first team.”

The new elections next March means that the board will “assume full responsibility regarding the 2020-2021 financial year.”

“The club will continue to implement the plan to reverse the sporting and economic situation, based on profound changes to the first team, plus a redefined budget to deal with the new situation caused by COVID-19, before the end of the current mandate,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Bartomeu, who was heavily criticised for his club management recently, has been at the club’s helm since 2014.

Disappointing loss

The loss to Bayern ended a disappointing season for the Catalan club, the first without a title since 2007-08.

The team had already gone through a coaching change when Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde amid poor results in January.

The season was also marked by disputes between players and club directors over a series of issues, and the team lost the Spanish league title to Real Madrid despite returning from the pandemic break with the lead atop the standings.