Bayern Munich have powered into the Champions League final, where they will face Paris St Germain, after two goals from Serge Gnabry lead them to an emphatic 3-0 win over Olympique Lyonnais.

Bayern will bid for their sixth European Cup triumph when they come up against Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on Sunday and after convincingly beating Chelsea, Barcelona and now Lyon, Hansi Flick's side will surely start as favourites.

The Germans are unbeaten in 2020, winning 24 of their last 25 matches in all competitions and they have not lost a Champions League game all season.

But PSG will take hope from the early chances that Lyon created – Memphis Depay found space behind the Bayern defence but, forced wide, he could only shoot into the side-netting.

Lyon, who upset Juventus and Manchester City in the previous rounds, had warmed up on the field before the game with rarely-seen intensity and it showed as they took the game to Bayern and they went close again in the 17th minute.

Powerful striker Karl Toko Ekambi found space in the Bayern box and should have done bett er after his first shot was blocked and his follow-up effort struck the post.

But moments later Bayern grabbed the lead – a clever ball from Joshua Kimmich found Gnabry who danced in from the right and unleashed an unstoppable shot, from over 20 metres out, into the top corner.