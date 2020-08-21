Friday, August 21, 2020

Russia approves trial of virus vaccine

AstraZeneca has received regulatory approval to conduct part of a Phase III trial of its potential Covid-19 vaccine, AZD1222, in Russia, a filing in the Russian registry of clinical trials showed on Friday.

The trial will involve 150 participants and will be handled by four medical facilities in St Petersburg and Moscow, the registry filing, dated on Friday, showed.

Singapore to allow visitors from Brunei, New Zealand

Singapore will allow travellers from Brunei and New Zealand to visit starting in September, in a "small, cautious step" by the virus-hit aviation hub to restart air travel, officials said on Friday.

The city-state closed its borders in March to tourists and short-term visitors and later implemented a partial lockdown as coronavirus outbreaks swept through dormitories housing hundreds of thousands of migrant workers.

Arrivals from Brunei and New Zealand will be subject to a virus test in lieu of a 14-day quarantine.

Tunisia imposes curfew in two southern towns

Tunisia imposed a 5 pm to 5 am [local time] curfew from Friday in two southern towns to help contain a renewed coronavirus outbreak, the state news agency TAP said.

The North African nation is seeking to counter a second spread of Covid-19 evident since it reopened its borders on June 27 as part of steps to ease a lockdown and revive the economy, particularly the vital tourist industry.

Since then, however, Tunisia has recorded a major resurgence of infections, exceeding 100 per day over the last two weeks.

The curfew in the towns of Hamma and Hamma Gharbia will remain in effect until August 27.

The government, which has declared 2,543 cases of the virus along with 63 deaths, said it would not be able to shut down the economy again as losses from the lockdown were severe.

UK extends ban on evicting tenants for another four weeks

The British government said on Friday it would extend a ban on evicting tenants from social or private rented accommodation for another four weeks due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The moratorium on evictions, which has been in place for five months, had been due to expire on Sunday.

The government also said there will be a six-month notice period for evicting tenants, meaning renters cannot be evicted until March next year.

The ban on evictions was introduced to give greater protection to millions of renters who may be experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Philippines reports 4,786 more infections

The Philippines recorded 4,786 new virus infections, taking its total confirmed cases to 182,365 since the pandemic began, the highest in Southeast Asia.

In a bulletin, the health ministry also reported 59 more fatalities, bringing the country's death toll to 2,940.

"The infectiousness has increased because the strain has evolved," Health Secretary Francisco Duque said at a webinar.

Poland records highest daily cases

Poland reported 903 new virus cases, according to the Health Ministry'sTwitter account, the highest daily increase since the pandemic outbreak.

Poland has reported 60,281 cases in all, and 1,938 deaths.

Indonesia logs 2,197 infections

Indonesia reported 2,197 virus infections, taking the total number of cases to 149,408, data from the country's health ministry showed.

The data recorded an additional 82 deaths, taking the total to 6,500, the highest pandemic death toll in Southeast Asia.

Russia's case tally nears 950,000

Russia reported 4,870 virus cases, pushing its confirmed national tally to 946,976, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities said 90 people had died over the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 16,189.

Russian vaccine to complete clinical trial in September

The clinical trial of a Russian pandemic vaccine, Sputnik V, being developed by the Siberian Vektor research centre, is due to be completed in September, the RIA news agency cited Russia's healthcare watchdog as saying.

UK doesn't want to offer false hope on airport tests

Britain is investigating using pandemic testing to shorten quarantine times for travellers from restricted countries but does not want to offer false hope that the rules can be changed easily, transport minister Grant Shapps said.

Heathrow said on Wednesday that a testing area was ready to open should Britain approve a rule change and allow two tests, one on arrival and one some days later, to cut the quarantine time from the current two weeks.

Hong Kong announces mass testing

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said that mass testing of residents for virus in the Asian financial hub will begin on September 1, as she warned people not to be complacent despite a steady fall in the number of new infections.

The testing, which will be done with the assistance of a 60 person team from the mainland, is the first time Chinese health officials have assisted the special administrative region in its battle to control the epidemic.

Irish minister resigns over breaching pandemic regulation

Irish Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary is resigning over his attendance this week at a social event with more than 80 people which may have breached pandemic regulations, a number of media outlets reported.

Calleary apologised "unreservedly" late on Thursday for attending a hotel dinner hosted by the Irish parliament's golf society, a day after the government significantly tightened nationwide restrictions to try to rein in a spike in cases.

Germany's cases rise by 1,427

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 1,427 to 230,048, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 7 to 9,260, the tally showed.

UK government debt exceeds $2.6 trillion for first time

British government debt has exceeded $2.6 trillion for the first time following large state borrowing as the pandemic pushed the UK economy deep into recession, official data showed.

At the end of July, total accumulated debt hit $2.61 trillion, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

The debt increased by $301 billion compared with July 2019.

Hungary to tighten border crossing

Hungary will tighten border crossing rules from September 1 to prevent the spread of the virus as the number of new infections is rising in neighbouring countries, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio.

Orban, a nationalist who has been in power for more than a decade, also said the government would draft a two-year plan to boost the economy by the middle of next month, after a deeper-than-expected 13.6 percent plunge in second-quarter economic output.

Infections in India surpass 2.9 million

India’s virus caseload crosses 2.9 million with a surge of 68,898 in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry also reported 983 more deaths, taking total fatalities to 54,849.

India has been recording at least 50,000 new infections per day since mid-July.

Four of India’s 28 states now account for 63 percent of fatalities and 54.6 percent of cases.

Western Maharashtra state and three southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-hit.

The Health Ministry said more than 900,000 tests are being done and the rate of tests that are positive for the virus is averaging 8 percent, but it will be lowered through isolation, tracking and clinical management.

Chinese mining company used vaccine in PNG

A Chinese mining company in Papua New Guinea claims to have immunised employees against the pandemic in an apparent vaccination trial, a newspaper reported.