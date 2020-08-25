Trial data for the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca's possible coronavirus vaccine could be given to regulators this year but corners cannot be cut to speed up approval for emergency use, a scientist leading the trials has said.

The Oxford vaccine produced an immune response in its first human trials, underlining its position as one of the leading candidates in the race to combat a virus that has led to hundreds of thousands of deaths and crippled the global economy.

"It is just possible that if the cases accrue rapidly in the clinical trials, that we could have that data before regulators this year," Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, on Tuesday told BBC Radio of progress in larger, late-stage trials.

"Then there would be a process that they go through in order to make a full assessment of the data."

“This trial is an important milestone in the development of our monoclonal antibody combination to prevent or treat Covid-19,” said Mene Pangalos, executive vice-president of biopharmaceuticals research and development at AstraZeneca.

Potential use in US before election

The trials hit the headlines earlier this week when theFinancial Timesreported the Trump administration was considering fast-tracking the vaccine for use in the United States ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

One option being explored would involve the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarding "emergency use authorisation" in October to the potential vaccine, the newspaper said.