Saturday, August 29, 2020

Global cases cross 25M mark

Coronavirus cases globally have reached more than 25 million cases as deaths neared 850,000 globally, according to the Worldometer tracking website.

The United States leads the world in number of cases, followed by Brazil at over six million cases and nearly four million cases respectively.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Berlin halts 'anti-corona' rally

German police have halted a Berlin march by thousands opposed to coronavirus restrictions in the biggest of several European protests against anti-virus curbs and masks to halt the pandemic.

In Germany, around 18,000 people had massed in Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate, before the rally was forced to stop due to a police injunction because many were not respecting social distancing measures.

The mass protest against pandemic restrictions had been allowed to go ahead after a bitter legal battle.

"The minimum distancing is not being respected by most (of the demonstrators) despite repeated requests," the police said. "There is no other option than to break up the gathering."

Several thousands stayed on to protest after the announcement, chanting "resistance" and a small group clashed with police, tossing bottles and rocks.

Two people were arrested, police said.

Istanbul to limit indoor gatherings as Turkey's cases rise

Turkey has confirmed 1,549 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the nationwide tally to 267,064.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca aslo announced that the number of recoveries have reached 242,812.

Citing the ministry data, Koca said 1,003 additional patients recovered from Covid-19, while the death toll rose to 6,284 as 39 more people lost their lives to the disease.

The figures come as the country's largest city governor's office issued a statement titled "Pandemic Measures for Weddings in Istanbul", banning some indoor gatherings as of Monday.

According to the statement, some events and gatherings including engagement ceremonies, and similar activities will not be allowed in any indoor areas as part of new measures to stem the spread of the virus.

At the wedding and ceremony halls, seating arrangements should not exceed one-third of the total capacity, in accordance with social distancing measures, said the statement.

Under the new regulations, no food or drinks will be served at these events while citizens aged 65 and over as well as children under the age of 15 — unless they are first- or second-degree relatives to the bride or groom — are not allowed to attend such occasions.

France reports over 5,000 new cases

France reported 5,453 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, down from 7,379 seen on Friday.

The health ministry said the cumulative number of Covid-19 deaths rose to 30,602 from 30,596 reported on Friday.

The number of people in hospital with the disease was at 4,530 versus 4,535 the day before and the number in intensive care rose to 400 from 387.

Myanmar reports biggest daily rise

Myanmar has reported 77 new coronavirus infections, the Southeast Asian nation's biggest daily rise, amid a recent resurgence of the virus after weeks without confirmed domestic transmission.

Last Wednesday, Myanmar also reported 70 new cases.

The Health Ministry did not immediately say where the 77 new cases were found. Most recent infections have been in Sittwe, the capital of conflict-torn Rakhine state, where authorities have imposed a lockdown and curfew.

Myanmar's outbreak has been relatively small compared with other countries in the region since it found its first case in March, with only six deaths and 733 infections reported so far.

Parisians stage anti-mask protest

Around 300 people protested peacefully in Paris to denounce the government's decision to make masks obligatory in all public places as cases rise in the French capital.

Protesters, some waving placards reading "Stop the lies", "no to the health dictatorship", and "let our children breathe" were quickly surrounded by police who handed out $160 fines to those not wearing masks. At least 73 demonstrators were fined for not wearing masks.

France has made compulsory the wearing of masks in Paris and other cites, as the government seeks to avoid another lockdown.

Azerbaijan extends restrictions until September 31

Azerbaijan has extended some coronavirus lockdown restrictions, including the closure of its borders, until September 31 after a further rise in the number of infections, the government said.

Azerbaijan, which saw a daily increase of coronavirus cases of between 130 and 180 in the past several weeks, will reopen museums and exhibition halls from September 1, the government said.

But shopping malls will remain closed and public transport will be limited, while the ban on travelling between the regions remains in place, the government said.

Azerbaijan introduced measures to stem the coronavirus on March 24 and has extended them several times.

The South Caucasus country of about 10 million people had registered 35,986 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 527 deaths as of Saturday.

Philippines confirms 3,637 infections, 94 more deaths

The Philippines reported 3,637 new infections and 94 more deaths, taking its tally to 213,131 cases and a toll of 3,419, the health ministry said in a bulletin.

The nation is grappling with the highest number of virus infections in Southeast Asia, with a death toll second only to neighbouring Indonesia, since nearly a third of the Philippine deaths have been reported over the past 15 days.

Indonesia reports record new cases for third day

Indonesia reported its biggest rise in new infections for a third successive day, the health ministry website showed.

Saturday's 3,308 cases take Indonesia's tally of infections to 169,195, while 92 new deaths carried its toll to 7,261, data on the website showed.

Russia's death toll exceeds 17,000

Russia said 111 people had died from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 17,025.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce reported 4,941 new cases, bringing its nationwide tally to 985,346, the fourth largest caseload in the world.

Ukraine reports record daily rise in cases

Ukraine registered a record 2,481 cases of the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday, up from 2,438 in the previous day.

The increase comes after Ukraine this week imposed a temporary ban on most foreigners from entering the country until Sept. 28 and extended lockdown measures until the end of October to contain a recent spike in cases.

The country has so far reported a total of 116,987 infections and 2,492 deaths from the virus.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 1,479 to 240,986

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 1,479 to 240,986, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by one to 9,289, the tally showed.