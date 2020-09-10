Thursday, September 10, 2020

France nears 10,000 daily cases

French health authorities have reported 9,843 new confirmed coronavirus cases, setting an all-time high of daily additional infections, six days after the previous record of 8,975.

The number of people in France who have died from virus infections was up 19, at 30,813 and the cumulative number of cases now totals 353,944.

The number of people hospitalised for the disease jumped by 93, at 5,096, with that tally increasing for the 12th day in a row.

Turkey reports 1,512 new cases

Turkey has reported 1,512 new cases of the virus, and more than 1,200 recoveries.

The country's overall infection count reached 286,455, according to Health Ministry data.

"The average age of active cases is 42. Intensive care unit patients are age 65 on average," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The ministry data showed that 1,219 more patients recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 255,407.

The virus-linked death toll, meanwhile, rose to 6,895 as 58 more people succumbed to the disease.

UK records 2,919 new cases

The United Kingdom has recorded 2,919 new daily confirmed cases, according to government data, compared with 2,659 a day earlier.

Daily case numbers have started to increase in recent days. Britain's testing capacity has also increased since the peak of the first wave of the virus earlier this year.

Fourteen new deaths were recorded, versus eight on Wednesday.

$700 million raised so far for vaccines initiative for poor

International donors have raised $700 million - less than half the target - to purchase virus vaccines for poor countries in a global initiative to ensure eventual vaccines do not go only to rich countries, a World Health Organization official has said.

The COVAX Advanced Market Commitment has an initial target of $2 billion to buy the vaccines.

"Up to today, what has been mobilised so far is $700 million ... So there is a great deal of work to be done to diversify the possible sources of funding," Matshidiso Moeti, Africa regional director for the WHO, told an online press briefing.

COVAX is co-led by the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, the WHO and the CEPI Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Its aim is to deliver two billion doses of effective, approved Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2021.

At least eight African countries, including South Africa, Gabon, Namibia and Equatorial Guinea had agreed to self-finance access to the vaccine, Moeti said.

Greece reports 372 new cases

Greece has reported 372 new cases, its highest daily tally since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The latest jump in cases brought the total number of infections in Greece to 12,452 and 297 deaths since its first case surfaced in late February.

Of the new cases, 114 were due to an outbreak of Covid-19 infections at a food processing plant in northern Greece, with 133 recorded in the greater Athens area, health authorities said.

The increase in infections in recent weeks has prompted Greek authorities to gradually introduce more restrictions during the peak of the tourism season.

Jakarta to reimpose lockdown

Indonesia's capital Jakarta plans to reimpose a partial lockdown as early as Monday over fears that surging cases could "collapse" its under-pressure hospitals, the sprawling city's governor said.

The megacity of some 30 million will see many office buildings and large mosques closed along with restaurants and other entertainment venues, while public transport hours will also be restricted.

Indonesia has reported a record high 3,861 new virus cases, bringing its total to 207,203.

The data from the country's health ministry showed 120 new deaths, taking total fatalities to 8,456, the highest coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia.

France cannot rule out local lockdowns - advisor

Local lockdowns cannot be ruled out in French regions where virus infections are flaring up even though authorities are striving to avoid it, Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, who heads the scientific council that advises the government on the epidemic, told RTL radio.

The situation in about 20 large cities, including Marseille, Bordeaux and the Paris region, was being watched closely, he said.

French health authorities reported 8,577 new virus cases on Wednesday, the second-highest number of daily additional infections since the disease started to spread in the country at the end of the winter.

Russia records 5,363 virus cases in last 24 hours

Russia has reported 5,363 new virus cases , bringing the national tally to 1,046,370, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities said 128 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 18,263.

Myanmar expands curbs after another record rise in cases

Myanmar has increased lockdown measures in its biggest city after reporting another record daily rise in cases, with 120 new infections taking its overall cases past the 2,000 mark.

Health authorities expanded a stay-at-home order to nearly half of the townships in greater Yangon, a city of at least 5 million people, where most of the new infections were found.

The country has now reported a total of 2009 cases and 14 deaths, with infections quadrupling since a month ago, when the virus resurfaced in the western state of Rakhine after weeks without a domestic case.

Philippines confirms 3,821 new virus cases