Sunday, September 27, 2020

Death toll crosses 1M across the world

Over one million people around the world have lost their lives to Covid-19, according to trackers.

According to Worldometer's Covid-19 data, global coronavirus has killed 1,000,658 people as of 18:22 GMT.

More than 33 million cases of infection have been registered.

First virus death in Greek migrant camp

Greek officials on Sunday announced the first coronavirus death of a migrant living in a camp in Greece.

The victim was a 61-year-old father-of-two from Afghanistan who was staying at the camp of Malakassa near Athens, the asylum ministry said.

He died while being treated in a hospital in Athens.

France reports 11,123 new confirmed cases

France registered 11,123 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, above the symbolic threshold of 10,000 but below a daily record of 16,096 set earlier this week.

The total number of cases now stands at 538,569, Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have died from the infection increased by 27 to 31,727.

US health agency reports 853 new deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 7,059,087 total Covid-19 cases, an increase of 49,871 infections from its previous count, and said the nation's death toll had risen by 853 to 204,033.

The new CDC case tally is as of 4 pm ET (2000 GMT) on September 26 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Turkey registers 1,467 new cases

Turkey on Sunday reported 1,467 new coronavirus cases and 1,116 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

The country's overall case count now stands at 314,433 to date, with 275,630 total recoveries, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 101,119 more coronavirus tests were done over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to over 10 million.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey reached 7,997, with 68 new fatalities.

The figures also showed that the number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,583, with 6.5% suffering from pneumonia.

Top Democrat expresses hope deal can be reached with White House on Covid-19 relief

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, said on Sunday she thinks a deal can be reached with the White House on a coronavirus relief package and that talks were continuing.

"We are having our conversations. And when I have a conversation with the administration, it is in good faith," Pelosi said on CNN. "I trust (Treasury) Secretary (Steve) Mnuchin to represent something that can reach a solution. And I believe we can come to an agreement."

Formal talks between Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows aimed at hammering out a relief package broke down on August 7 with the two sides far apart. Pelosi and Mnuchin have since spoken by phone.

With formal Covid-19 relief talks stalled for weeks, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal on Thursday said Democratic lawmakers were starting to draft a bill totalling at least $2.2 trillion.

UK reports 5,693 cases

Britain recorded 5,693 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, down on the 6,042 reported a day earlier, data published on the government's website showed.

An issue with England's Covid-19 smartphone app, launched to curb the spread of the virus, which meant it could not accept around a third of test results has been resolved, the government said on Sunday.

The app's official account had said on Saturday it could not link to test results taken in Public Health England laboratories, via the National Health Service or as part of a survey run by the Office for National Statistics.

"Everyone who receives a positive test result can log their result on the app," a Health Ministry spokesman said.

Dutch cases reach daily record of 2,995

The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands hit a daily record of 2,995 on Sunday, data released by health authorities showed.

Coronavirus infections in the country have reached record levels almost every day since mid-September. The previous high of 2,777 was reported on Friday, and the total number of reported cases passed 100,000 earlier last week.

The health authorities reported eight new deaths related to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 6,374.

Hundreds protest in Madrid against partial lockdown

Hundreds of people protested in Madrid on Sunday against partial lockdown measures imposed on parts of the region, mainly in densely populated low-income neighbourhoods, to curb a surge in coronavirus cases.

Since September 21 some 850,000 people have been confined to their neighbourhoods and unable to leave except for work, school or medical reasons although they are able to move freely within their own areas.

Parks in the affected areas are closed and restaurants and other businesses must shut at 10 pm.

From Monday another 167,000 people in the region of some 6.6 million people will be confined to their neighbourhoods.

Second Genoa player tests positive for Covid-19

Genoa midfielder Lasse Schone has tested positive for Covid-19, a day after his team mate Mattia Perin contracted the virus ahead of their Serie A trip to Napoli on Sunday.

Denmark international Schone was found to be positive after the Genoa squad underwent a second round of swab tests on Saturday, and he has gone into self-isolation.

The rest of the Genoa squad were negative and travelled on Sunday morning, after the club postponed their charter flight from Saturday afternoon and spent the night in a Genoa hotel to reduce the risk o f infection.

Perin’s positive test led to Serie A announcing on Saturday that the kick-off of the league match at the San Paolo stadium would be moved to 1800 local time (1600 GMT) instead of 1500.

Russia hits new highest daily cases in months

Russia's daily tally of new coronavirus cases has hit its highest level since June 20 on Sunday at 7,867, bringing its total to 1,151,438, the country's coronavirus task force reported.

In Moscow alone, there were 2,016 new cases, exceeding the 2,000 mark for the first time since June 2.

There were 99 deaths, taking Russia's official coronavirus death toll to 20,324.

Qatar Airways reports $1.92 billion loss

Qatar Airways reports a loss of $1.92 billion for the year ending March 31, as the virus crisis hurt the aviation industry around the world.