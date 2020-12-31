CIRCA New Year's Eve performance by American singer-songwriter Patti Smith and visual artist Anne Imhof will no longer be screened on Piccadilly Circus screen, orgnaisers have said, following the latest advice of the police and the evolution of Covid-19 restrictions in London.

"The health and safety of our audience is our first priority," CIRCA announced on Wednesday.

As planned, the work will still be broadcast online for viewers to watch at home in London and all over the world via CIRCA's website and its official YouTube channel.