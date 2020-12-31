CULTURE
2 MIN READ
New Year's art show on London Piccadilly screen cancelled
Organisers cancel performances by American singer-songwriter Patti Smith and visual artist Anne Imhof following new curbs in London due to coronavirus.
Piccadilly Lights screen, presented by the innovative digital art platform, CIRCA.
December 31, 2020

CIRCA New Year's Eve performance by American singer-songwriter Patti Smith and visual artist Anne Imhof will no longer be screened on Piccadilly Circus screen, orgnaisers have said, following the latest advice of the police and the evolution of Covid-19 restrictions in London.

"The health and safety of our audience is our first priority," CIRCA announced on Wednesday. 

As planned, the work will still be broadcast online for viewers to watch at home in London and all over the world via CIRCA's website and its official YouTube channel

The event was expected to be displayed on the iconic Piccadilly screen to mark the beginning of 2021 with a moving tribute to 100 NHS and healthcare workers, who passed away this year from Covid-19. 

READ MORE:Patti Smith to ring in New Year with show on iconic Piccadilly screen

SOURCE:TRT World
