A court in Pakistan's most populous province has outlawed virginity tests on rape victims, a longstanding practice in the country used to assess a woman's so-called honour.

Critics of the tests, including an invasive "two-finger test", had filed petitions in the eastern city of Lahore in a bid to have them outlawed.

The World Health Organization has previously said that there is no scientific merit to the examinations and considers them a human rights violation.

'Virginity test offends personal dignity'

Declaring them illegal, Lahore High Court said a virginity test "offends the personal dignity of the female victim and therefore is against the right to life and right to dignity".