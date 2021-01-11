La Liga champions Real Madrid recorded overall income of $832 million (681.2 million euros) in the 2019-20 season despite an 8 percent drop in revenue.

The Spanish champions' revenues was the highest among the teams that won domestic titles in Europe's six major leagues, a study from auditing firm KPMG revealed on Sunday.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich recorded $739.3 million (607.2 million euros), followed by Premier League winners Liverpool $678.2 million (557 million euros) and Ligue 1's Paris St Germain $658.2 million (540.6 million euros).

KPMG's study also included Serie A's Juventus, whose revenue totalled $488.7 million (401.4 million euros) and Portuguese Primeira Liga victors Porto who had the lowest revenue of the six champions at $106.3 million (87.3 million euros).

The study said all six European domestic champions suffered a decrease in operating revenues due to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"A crisis almost always provides the opportunity to highlight major failings in the business model and also to drive innovation and evolution," KPMG's global head of sports and the study's author Andrea Sartori said.

"So it is encouraging to see football's governing bodies, associations and clubs discussing reforms regarding competitions calendar, cost control measures, alterations to the economics and governance of domestic and European competitions."