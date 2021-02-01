CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Robin Wright battles wilderness in Sundance debut 'Land'
The film's lead character Edee, played by Wright, decides to live alone in the beautiful but unforgiving Wyoming wilderness after suffering immense personal tragedy.
Robin Wright battles wilderness in Sundance debut 'Land'
US actor and director Robin Wright. / Reuters
February 1, 2021

US actress Robin Wright always wanted to direct, but it wasn't until Netflix's "House of Cards" crew helped her helm 10 episodes that she gained the experience to make her first movie.

"What a gift that was, because otherwise I would not have had the confidence to move on and do a feature film, that's for sure," said Wright at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her debut "Land" on Sunday.

It is a lesson in teamwork painfully ignored by the film's lead character Edee - played by Wright - who after suffering immense personal tragedy decides to live alone in the beautiful but unforgiving Wyoming wilderness.

Arriving at a leaky, dilapidated cabin miles from civilization without phone or car, Edee's attempts to teach herself to hunt and survive take a humbling and perilous turn, before the arrival of a local hunter.

"Why make this movie?... It's a reminder that we do need each other," said Wright at a Q&A taking place remotely - like the entire festival - due to the pandemic. 

"We do face adversity, and it's generally the compassion and kindness of another person that gets us through that difficult time... I think we all can resonate with that right now."

Even with her skills honed on Netflix's political drama, Wright faced unprecedented challenges shooting "Land" across 29 days in remote Alberta, Canada, where her team constructed a log cabin at 8,000 feet (2,400 meters).

Recommended

"We had one day of summer, and then all of a sudden it just turned into winter," she said "And so we had to shoot 10 to 15 (scenes)... in one day. But it was doable."

A scene featuring a bear confronting Edee couldn't be shot on the mountain in case the trained animal encountered real wild bears, which were so common on set that one regularly helped itself to hamburgers from the craft services table.

Making matters more challenging still was the juggling act of directing for the first time while also starring.

"You're in front of the camera, and you're in six feet of snow, and you can't walk... to watch playback because you're going to put footsteps in the snow - and it's freshly fallen snow that we need to shoot!" said Wright.

Still, an early review from Deadline said Wright "succeeds impressively on both counts," with her film described by Variety as "a beautiful haiku."

The movie hits limited theaters February 12. With the Oscars postponed to its latest-ever date in April due to the pandemic, it could be a late entry to Hollywood's award season race.

Top indie film festival Sundance itself is taking place largely online this year, with all 72 feature films making their premieres via streaming.

The festival -co-founded by Robert Redford and typically based in the Utah mountains - ends Wednesday.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions