Thursday, February 4, 2021:

Italy death toll passes 90,000

Italy has reported 421 new deaths against 476 the day before, taking the official toll since the epidemic emerged a year ago to 90,241, according to health ministry data.

The ministry also reported 13,659 new infections over the past 24 hours, up from 13,189 the day before, bringing the total tally of cases to 2.597 million.

Ghana parliament restricts sessions after outbreak

Ghana's parliament has said it will restrict its sessions to twice a week after 15 lawmakers and dozens of legislative staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday reimposed a ban on social gatherings as the number of Covid-19 cases spiralled in the West African nation.

"Out of those who submitted themselves for the test in parliament, 15 MPs tested positive to the virus. All the 15 have been contacted and advised to self-isolate," parliament speaker Alban Bagbin said.

He said 56 staffers had also tested pos itive, forcing him to decide the parliament would only sit on Tuesdays and Thursdays in a measure to control the spread.

EU chief warns of more vaccine production delays ahead

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has defended her handling of the bloc's coronavirus vaccine strategy, but warned that more production and supply problems lie ahead.

In an interview with several outlets, including French daily La Croix and Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung, von der Leyen admitted Europe could have acted more quickly to boost production capacity.

"In Europe, we aim to have 70 percent of the adult population vaccinated before the end of the summer. This is not insignificant, we are moving in the right direction," she said.

"There will certainly be other obstacles, other problems in production, and we must also prepare for possible shortages of raw materials or certain components of these vaccines."

French PM: No lockdown for now

The French government has said that it would hold off from imposing a new Covid lockdown, as new infection numbers have stabilised and a vaccination rollout is accelerating.

Prime Minister Jean Castex told a news conference that France's death rate throughout the second wave of infections was one of the lowest in Europe thanks to a decision to tighten restrictions last month, including with a 6:00 pm daily curfew.

The potential advantages of a third nationwide lockdown in the fight against the spread of the virus had to be weighed against its cost in "economic, social, human and sometimes even health terms," Castex said.

Hard-hit Portugal sees drop in virus infections

Portugal, hit by the world's highest per capita death rates and infections in recent weeks, has now seen a decline in cases, the health minister said.

"Currently, the incidence of new Covid-19 cases is starting to decrease in Portugal," minister Marta Temido said.

Speaking to a committee of the European Parliament in Brussels, she cited a decrease in the average over the last two weeks.

"We nevertheless have difficult weeks ahead of us," she added.

Turkey registers almost 8,000 new cases

Turkey has reported 7,909 new coronavirus cases, including 627 symptomatic patients, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The country's case count topped 2.5 million, while nationwide fatalities reached 26,467, with 113 deaths over the past day.

With 8,815 more patients winning the battle against the virus, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to over 2.39 million.

France registers four cases of Brazilian variant, says minister

France has detected four cases resulting from the contagious variant first detected in Brazil, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

Veran said France was in a "race against time" against the mutations first identified in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.

The variants now account for 14 percent of all new cases in France, the government says.

AstraZeneca shots may arrive in Canada before end March

Deliveries of AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine to Canada could begin before the end of March, if the country's health regulator approves its use, federal procurement minister Anita Anand has said.

AstraZeneca Canada filed a rolling application for its vaccine with Health Canada in October and is waiting for approval from the drug regulator.

UK reports over 20,000 cases and over 900 deaths

Britain has reported 915 deaths, down from 1,322 a day earlier, with 20,634 new cases of the disease.

Official data showed 10.49 million people had been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from 10.02 million people announced on Wednesday.

Israel says vaccine has almost halved cases among over-60s

Vaccination of Israelis over the age of 60 has reduced the rate of that age group getting the virus by almost half and the number of serious cases in that cohort by more than a quarter in the last two weeks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

Israel began its vaccination program on December 19 and has so far reached 35 percent of the 9 million population, the government says.

It has set March as a target date for reaching 50 percent of the population in the hope of outpacing high-contagion virus variants, but worries about ebbing turnout.

Netanyahu touted the programme's success in televised remarks to his cabinet, which convened to discuss a proposed extension of a more than five-week-old national lockdown.

Africa CDC: Death rate 'becoming very troubling'

The head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the fatality rate on the continent “is becoming very troubling” as it creeps higher than the global rate.

John Nkengasong told reporters in Addis Ababa that the fatality rate on the 54-nation continent is now 2.6 percent, while the global rate is 2.2 percent.

Twenty African countries, including South Africa and Sudan, have rates higher than the global average as a resurgence of cases in parts of the continent has a far deadlier toll than the initial wave of infections last year.

First batch of Sputnik V vaccines arrives in Iran

The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccines have arrived in Iran, said state media in the Middle East country hardest hit by the pandemic.

"The first shipment of vaccines from Moscow ... has landed at Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran," the IRNA official news agency reported without specifying the quantity of doses.

Sweden registers 89 new deaths, taking total above 12,000Sweden, which has garnered global attention for its soft-touch pandemic response, has registered 89 new deaths, taking the total to above 12,000, Health Agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants has now registered 12,028 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks.

Sweden registered 3,758 new cases.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Sputnik-AstraZeneca trials to start in Azerbaijan, MidEast

Human trials of a vaccine combining a British shot from AstraZeneca and Oxford University with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will begin next week in Azerbaijan and some Middle Eastern nations, a Russian official has said.

AstraZeneca said in December it would start clinical trials to test combining the two vaccines to see if this could boost the efficacy of the British shot.

Both vaccines involve two doses, an initial shot and a booster, and use harmless adenoviruses as vehicles, or vectors, to carry genetic instructions into the body to prompt cells to produce antibodies.

Outbreak of UK virus variant detected in Italian town

Health experts have warned of new variants beginning to circulate in Italy, as authorities pinpointed an outbreak of a UK strain in a northern town.

The town of Corzano in the Lombardy region has been swabbing close contacts of students and teachers in a school where 24 people tested positive last month.

After 139 people were found positive out of 189 tested, health authorities in the province of Brescia decided to sequence the samples, which identified the British strain of the virus.

"Fourteen samples were sequenced which resulted in ... 14 positives for the British variant," the Brescia health agency wrote in a statement sent to AFP on Thursday.

Red Cross to help 500M get shots

The Red Cross has launched a plan to help vaccinate 500 million people in over 100 countries, warning that leaving out the world's poorest could seriously backfire.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it would throw its weight into the distribution and acceptance of vaccines among some of the hardest-to-reach communities.

The Geneva-based IFRC said it would spend $111 million (92.5 million euros or 100 million Swiss francs) on the push and was already working with governments in more than 60 countries to see where its help could be the most effective.

"The current lack of equity in the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines is alarming and could backfire to deadly and devastating effect," IFRC secretary general Jagan Chapagain told reporters.

German body against relaxing rules for vaccinated

The government-appointed German Ethics Council has said it would be wrong to end coronavirus restrictions for those who have been vaccinated, adding that even those who are vaccinated could potentially still infect others.

Israel expands vaccination drive to people over 16

Israel's Health Ministry has expanded its vaccination campaign to all citizens over the age of 16.

The move was welcomed with relief by the Israeli public and people could be seen queuing at a centre in Tel Aviv.

Israel has vaccinated around a third of its population of more than 9 million.

But it has faced criticism for not including Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Catalonia lifts some restrictions as infections fall

Catalonia has removed some pandemic restrictions, allowing gyms to reopen and people to move outside their municipalities after infections and hospital admissions started to edge down.

The average number of cases per 100,000 people in the region fell to 494 on Wednesday, down from 589 a week ago and a peak of over 620 in mid-January.

"We believe we are leaving behind the maximum peak of the third wave," Catalan Health Secretary General Marc Ramentol told a news conference. But he warned there were still serious threats from new virus variants, intense pressure on hospitals and a slow vaccination roll-out.

UK says 4,000 variants of virus that causes Covid-19 around the world

There are around 4,000 variants of the virus that causes Covid-19 around the world now so all vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc, are trying to improve their vaccines, a British minister said.

"Its very unlikely that the current vaccine won't be effective on the variants whether in Kent or other variants especially when it comes to severe illness and hospitalisation," Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky.

"All manufacturers, Pfizer-Biontech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and others are looking at how they can improve their vaccine to make sure that we are ready for any variant - there are about 4,000 variants around the world of Covid now."

Half of Ukrainians not willing to be vaccinated – PM

Half of Ukraine's 41 million population is not willing to be vaccinated against the virus, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

Ukraine plans to start vaccination in mid-February and government said it would receive 117,000 doses of American-made Pfizer-BioNTech m-RNA vaccine in February within the framework of the COVAX programme.

South Sudan takes new measures as virus cases rise

South Sudan has ordered a ban on religious and political events and closed most schools after a rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, one of South Sudan's vice presidents, announced the measures for one month "due to the recent surge in the Covid-19 pandemic in the country."

The previous three days, South Sudan recorded some of its highest Covid-19 figures, with 39 testing positive on Monday, 54 on Tuesday and 37 on Wednesday.

Overall the east African nation – which achieved independence almost a decade ago and has been crippled by conflict, chronic underdevelopment and hunger – has registered 4,267 cases and 66 deaths.