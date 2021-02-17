US actor Armie Hammer has been accused of physical and online abuse that included graphic texts about his cannibalism fetish after one woman posted screenshots of direct messages between several women with him on social media.

The unverified messages posted across social media, show Hammer's alleged conversations with women displaying his fetishes where he expresses his sexual appetite to drink blood, cut toes and enslave sex partners.

After the messages emerged, other ex-partners made more claims about their time with the actor.

One of Hammer's ex-girlfriends Courtney Vucekovic said the actor had expressed his desire to eat her body parts. Another, said in a media interview that Hammer branded her with a knife during private moments they had.

Hammer dismissed the allegations as 'bullshit' and untrue.

READ MORE:Sexism still common in Hollywood despite #MeToo movement

Carrier

Following the allegations, Hammer was dropped from both his agent and his publicist.