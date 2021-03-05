Popular fashion commentary account on Instagram, Diet Prada, has filed a "defence of free speech" in response to a 2019 defamation lawsuit by Dolce & Gabbana in a Milan court.

In a statement posted on their account on Thursday, Diet Prada said Dolce & Gabbana was seeking damages for "serious and repeated defamatory conduct" from Diet Prada's coverage of the brand's #DGLovesChina marketing campaign in 2018.

"With so much anti-Asian hate spreading in the US, it feels wrong to continue to remain silent about a lawsuit that threatens our freedom of speech. We are a small company co-founded by a person of colour, trying to speak out against racism in our own community," Diet Prada said in its statement.

Dolce & Gabbana filed an action for defamation in 2019, demanding damages in the amount of $3.59 million for the company and $1.20 million for co-founder Stefano Gabbana from Diet Prada.

The fashion account is run by Tony Liu and Lindsey Schuyler and currently has 2.5 million followers. It seeks to "denounce racism, amplify stories from the larger BIPOC community, and hold the fashion industry to a higher ethical standard."

Controversial campaign

In 2018 Dolce & Gabbana received online backlash after its #DGLovesChina campaign video sparked criticism for its portrayal of Chinese women.

The video series features a Chinese model struggling to eat various Italian dishes with chopsticks.

Diet Prada condemned the campaign, sharing one video involving a cannoli, which the male narrator asks the model in Mandarin, "is it too huge for you?"

The account also published Instagram DMs that appeared to be from Gabbana calling his office "as stupid as the superiority of China" and referring to the country with the poop emoji.

This prompted further outrage as Chinese stores pulled their products and Shanghai government officials cancelled the brand's show just hours before it was to take place.

Dolce & Gabbana claimed their account had been hacked and its two founders, Gabbana and Domenico Dolce, released a joint apology video for the incident.