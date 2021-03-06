POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Ibrahimovic set to represent Sweden again in World Cup qualifiers
"It is certain that the Milan star is making a comeback in Janne Andersson's squad for the World Cup qualifiers," says the site Footbolldirekt.
Ibrahimovic set to represent Sweden again in World Cup qualifiers
In this June 13, 2016 file photo, Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic applauds during the Euro 2016 Group E soccer match between Ireland and Sweden at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, France. / AP
March 6, 2021

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to international football at the age of 39, Swedish media has reported.

Sweden, coached by Janne Andersson, have qualified for the Euros and kick off their campaign against Spain in Bilbao on June 14.

"It is certain that the Milan star is making a comeback in Janne Andersson's squad for the World Cup qualifiers," said the site Footbolldirekt, in a report that was picked up by the Swedish national press on Saturday.

The return has been under discussion for several months, according to reports, but has not been confirmed by the Swedish football federation (SvFF).

READ MORE:Zlatan: breaker of records

The striker, who has 116 caps and 62 goals, has not worn the Swedish jersey since Euro 2016, where he was captain but failed to score as Sweden finished bottom of their group.

Recommended

Last autumn, he said he "missed" wearing the yellow jersey. The SvFF said that the player then had a "good and fruitful" meeting with Andersson.

"The dialogue with Zlatan continues," SvFF spokesman, Jakob Kakembo Andersson, said on Saturday, adding that the players selected for the next matches, a pair of World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo and a friendly against Estonia, will be announced on March 16.

Ibrahimovic has scored 14 goals in 14 Serie A matches for AC Milan this season.

Ibrahimovic expressed an interest in playing in the 2018 World Cup, but Andersson opted not to recall the star. Sweden reached the quarter-finals.

The team then qualified without him for the Euro-2020, postponed to June and July 2021 because of Covid-19. They will face Spain, Poland and Slovakia in their group in the first round.

READ MORE:Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan on six-month deal

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump