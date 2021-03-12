Wandering around the concourses of the third tier of Anfield’s main stand provides a glimpse into the past.

To the last day of normality in English football, before the world changed.

One year later, the betting boards are still filled with the odds for Liverpool’s Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid.

That game, on March 11, 2020, was the last time an English stadium had a capacity crowd.

That same day, the World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic.

On the one-year anniversary, most games around Europe were still being played in empty stadiums.

But after an initial total shutdown of football and fears that clubs may go bankrupt because of the loss of ticket revenues, the sport seems to have emerged largely intact.

And with vaccine rollouts gathering pace across Europe, there is hope that fans will soon be back in the stands.

“We are no longer in full crisis,” Andrea Agnelli, the Juventus chairman who leads the European Club Association, said this week.

Second wave and new lockdowns

But it's been a year where football became directly intermingled in the politics of trying to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The British government initially ruled out any restrictions on sports events, and the Liverpool-Atletico game went ahead with a capacity crowd of 52,267 fans.

At that time, Spanish authorities had already imposed a ban on events in Madrid with more than 1,000 people.

In the end it was the Premier League itself that decided to pause for 100 days after prominent infections at Arsenal and Chelsea.

In France, the domestic league was abandoned entirely on government orders, while the other major leagues also took long breaks.

The 2020 European Championship was postponed until 2021, as was the Copa America in South America.

The Champions League wasn't completed until August in empty stadiums in Lisbon.

After the initial lockdown, fans were briefly allowed to return in pockets of Europe, Liverpool was allowed up to 2,000 supporters in December at Anfield, but the second wave of infections and the spread of new variants sparked new lockdowns.

“Especially at Liverpool we missed (the fans) because we have the most special atmosphere probably in the world of football," Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said this week.

“So it’s clear it makes a massive difference.”

Financial apocalypse feared