Saturday, March 13, 2021:

French cases rise by 29,759

France has reported 29,759 new Covid-19 cases, up from 25,229 the previous day, the latest data from the health ministry showed.

The number of people to have died from the virus in hospitals rose by 169 to a total 64,978 while the number of people in intensive care units edged higher by 37 to 4,070, as pressure grows on French hospitals.

France has the world's sixth-highest total of Covid-19 cases, just behind Britain, which has had more than 4.24 million infections.

Turkey sees over 15,000 new infections

Turkey has reported 15,082 new coronavirus cases, including 841 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The total number of cases in the country passed 2.86 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 29,421, with 65 fatalities over the past day.

A total of 15,287 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.68 million.

More than 34.99 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, including 150,098 since Sunday.

The latest figures show that the number of Covid-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,350.

UK reports 121 new deaths and 5,534 new cases

Britain has reported 121 new Covid deaths, taking the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive test result to 125,464, daily government figures showed.

A further 5,534 people have tested positive for the disease, down from 6,609 on Friday, while the number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose has risen to 23.684 million from 23.315 million the day before.

Italy reports 317 deaths, 26,062 new cases

Italy has reported 317 coronavirus-related deaths against 380 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 26,062 from 26,824 the day before.

Some 372,944 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 369,636, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 101,881 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.2 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 24,153 on Saturday, up from 23,656 a day earlier.

There were 270 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 226 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 2,982 from a previous 2,914.

Three health workers who received AstraZeneca vaccine treated for blood clots, Norway says

Three health workers in Norway who recently received the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 are being treated in hospital for blood clots, Norwegian health authorities have said.

Norway halted on Thursday the rollout of that vaccine, following a similar move by Denmark. Iceland later followed suit.

"We do not know if the cases are linked to the vaccine," Sigurd Hortemo, a senior doctor at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told a news conference held jointly with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

All three individuals were under the age of 50.

The European medicine regulator EMA would investigate the three incidents, he added.

Dutch cases rise by more than 6,000 in 24 hours

New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands have reached their highest level since mid-January, with more than 6,396 cases in 24 hours, official data showed.

The figures published by the National Institute for Health (RIVM) follow several weeks of stability. The RIVM has said it expects a third wave of infections driven by variant strains of the coronavirus.

Colombia reports first death from Brazilian Covid variant

Colombia has confirmed its first death from the P1, or Brazilian, variant of coronavirus, the government said, adding the victim who died in January was older and had various comorbidities.

The P1 variant, which emerged in the Amazon, has driven a second wave of the virus in Brazil's two most populous cities, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which this week moved to tighten measures as their hospitals struggled with cases.

Brazil has registered more than 275,000 deaths from Covid-19, second only to the United States.

"A new case of the P1 variant was detected in an older adult in Bogota with multiple comorbidities who had not traveled. They were hospitalised and died Jan. 28, 2021," the National Health Institute said in a statement late on Friday.

Jordan health minister steps down after deaths in virus ward

Jordan’s health minister has stepped down after at least seven patients in a hospital Covid-19 ward died due to a shortage of oxygen supplies, state media reported.

Hours later, King Abdullah II arrived at the Salt government hospital to help calm angry families who had gathered outside.

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh ordered an investigation into the deaths early Saturday morning at the hospital in the town of Salt, 20 kilometres (13 miles) north of the capital Amman.

King Abdullah has ordered the hospital’s director also suspended, according to Al Mamlaka TV, which added that all of the dead were coronavirus patients.

The Al Rai newspaper, a government mouthpiece, confirmed that Health Minister Nathir Obeidat had resigned.

German cases could revisit December peak in April

German health experts have warned against any further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures as the number of cases jumped again, raising the possibility that infections could again reach peaks seen around Christmas by mid-April.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases predicted that the number of daily reported cases could exceed 30,000 in the 14th week of the year starting April 12.

"An extrapolation of the trends shows that case numbers can be expected above the Christmas level from week 14 onwards," the RKI said in its current situation report.

Ethiopia begins Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Hoping to curb a recent spike in infections, Ethiopia has kicked off its Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Jabs were administered in several major cities, including the capital Addis Ababa, where top government officials and UN representatives attended a ceremony at the Eka General Hospital.

Doctors, nurses, and support staff at the hospital, one of Ethiopia’s main Covid-19 treatment centres, were given shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Ethiopia received its first batch of 2.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week under the COVAX initiative, a project co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) that aims to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines around the world.

Tunisia starts vaccination campaign with Sputnik V shots

Tunisia has launched its vaccination campaign, four days after receiving the first 30,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines.

First up for a shot in the arm in the North African country were health care workers, soldiers and security officers, plus people over 65 and people with chronic health problems.

AstraZeneca announces shortfall in planned EU vaccine delivery

Anglo/Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has announced a fresh shortfall in planned vaccine shipments to the EU, citing production problems and export restrictions.

"AstraZeneca is disappointed to announce a shortfall in planned Covid-19 vaccine shipments to the European Union (EU) despite working tirelessly to accelerate supply," it said in a statement.

The company had previously warned it was facing shortfalls from its European supply chain due to "lower-than-expected output from the production process."

Poland reports 21,049 daily virus cases

Poland has reported 21,049 daily virus cases, the highest figure since November 2020.

The country's health ministry said there were a further 343 coronavirus-related deaths. In total, Poland has reported 1,889,360 cases and 47,068 deaths.

Russia records 9,908 new cases

Russia has reported 9,908 new cases, including 1,600 in Moscow, taking its total case tally to 4,380,525 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force also said that 475 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 91,695.