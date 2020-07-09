The court ruled 7-2 against US President Donald Trump on Thursday in a case brought by Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat who is seeking eight years of the president's financial records in connection with an alleged "hush money" payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump's attorneys had claimed the president was immune from criminal investigation – a claim rejected by the court.

"Two hundred years ago, a great jurist of our Court established that no citizen, not even the President, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding," the court said. "We reaffirm that principle today."

But the court sidestepped a major ruling on whether three House committees could also obtain Trump financial documents under subpoena, giving Trump at least a short-term win. Litigation will now continue in lower courts in both cases.

Vance called the ruling "a tremendous victory for our nation's system of justice and its founding principle that no one – not even a president – is above the law.

Trump responds on Twitter

"Our investigation, which was delayed for almost a year by this lawsuit, will resume, guided as always by the grand jury's solemn obligation to follow the law and the facts, wherever they may lead," Vance said.

Even if Trump's financial records are turned over to prosecutors by his accounting firm Mazars they may remain hidden from public view because of grand jury secrecy.

Trump fired off a string of furious tweets following the rulings.

"This is about PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT," he tweeted.

"This is all a political prosecution," Trump said. "Now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!"