Wednesday, July 1

Global tourism faces minimum $1.2-trillion hit from virus

The coronavirus crisis could cost global tourism and related sectors from $1.2 to $3.3 trillion in lost revenue, the United Nations has said.

Lockdown restrictions to control the spread of Covid-19 have hammered the tourism sector particularly hard, the UN Conference on Trade and Development said in a report.

The world tourism industry is expected to lose at least $1.2 trillion in the best-case scenario, UNCTAD calculated.

In the most pessimistic scenario, UNCTAD projected losses of $3.3 trillion or 4.2 percent of global GDP.

UN adopts resolution calling for pandemic-related halt to conflicts

The UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution calling for a halt to conflicts to facilitate the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, after three months of negotiations, diplomats said.

The resolution calls for "an immediate cessation of hostilities in all situations" on the Security Council's agenda.

Oxford University has seen 'right sort of immune response' in trial

A leading scientist behind the University of Oxford's potential Covid-19 vaccine said on Wednesday the team has seen the right sort of immune response in trials, which have entered the Phase III clinical stage.

Speaking at a parliamentary hearing, Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the university, said the trial has enrolled 8,000 volunteers for Phase III of its trial into the vaccine, AZD1222, which was licensed to AstraZeneca.

She said she couldn't give a timeline for when the vaccine might be ready as it depends on the results of the trial.

UK Covid-19 death toll rises 176 to 43,906

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose 176 on Wednesday to 43,906 from 43,730 the day before, government figures showed.

Including suspected cases, the toll is approaching 55,000, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources.

Indonesia reports 1,385 new coronavirus cases

Indonesia on Wednesday reported 1,385 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

The country has reported 57,770 cases and 2,934 deaths to date.

Four more MLS players test positive for the virus in Orlando

Major League Soccer announced on Wednesday that four more players have tested positive for coronavirus after arriving in Florida ahead of the start of next week's MLS is Back Tournament.

That brings to six the number of players who have tested positive for Covid-19 since arriving at Orlando next Wednesday's kick-off.

All 26 MLS teams are set to stay in a 'bubble' and will play matches without spectators at Walt Disney World.

No specific teams or players were identified, but the league said that in the past two days, a total of 392 players, coaches, referees, MLS staff and club staff had been tested in the past two days at the host hotel to detect the four positive cases.

New Burundi leader hints he'll take Covid-19 more seriously

Burundi’s new president has signalled that his government will take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously than his dead predecessor, calling the virus the country’s "worst enemy" and announcing new screenings.

President Evariste Ndayishimiye on Tuesday said the screenings will be launched wherever clusters of cases are suspected, and that soap prices and water bills will be reduced.

Protest against South Africa's vaccine test

Anti-vaccine protesters took to the streets in Johannesburg on Wednesday to voice their concern over Africa's first human trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Last Wednesday, the University of the Witwatersrand in partnership with Oxford University rolled out South Africa's first clinical trial, which will consist of 2,000 volunteers.

The involvement of South Africa in vaccine trials is intended to ensure the continent will have access to an affordable vaccine and not be left at the back of the queue.

Spain, Portugal open border to tourism

Spain and Portugal's prime ministers officially reopened their joint border to all travellers after a three-month closure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In the presence of Spain's King Felipe and Portugal'sPresident Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Spanish Prime Minister PedroSanchez and his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa, solemnly opened the border.

All other travel restrictions within the European Union were lifted last week.

"Our shared prosperity and common destiny within theEuropean project depend on this border being open," Costa tweeted . "The pandemic offered us a new vision of the past we do not want to come back to: a continent with closed borders."

Philippines confirm 999 new infections, 4 more deaths

The Philippines' health ministry reported 999 more virus infections and four additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have reached 38,511 while deaths have increased to 1,270.

WHO urges prioritising both health and economy

The World Health Organization says countries must strive to ensure that the “new normal” simultaneously prioritises health and the economy so they can recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Woochong Um, the director general for the Asia Development Bank’s sustainable development and climate change sector, said that the pandemic will reduce developing Asia’s growth to its lowest in six decades.

Um says the pandemic has spared no economy in the region.

WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific Dr Takeshi Kasai says communities must be prepare d for more case surges in the future.

He says as long as the virus is circulating somewhere, no country is safe. He says we must continue responding to the current situation and preparing every corner of every country for the possibility of large-scale community transmission.

Recoveries in Pakistan hit 50 percent, cases still up

The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus in Pakistan has surpassed 100,000, about 50 percent of total infections.

The virus has spread in Pakistan at one of the fastest rates in the world since February, and the deaths have jumped since May, when Prime Minister Imran Khan eased lockdown despite warnings from experts.

In Wednesday’s statement, the national command and control centre said 100,802 patients have recovered out of 213,469 confirmed cases. Pakistan recorded 41,33 more cases and 91 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The government data show 2,741 people are still listed in critical condition.

Pakistan has sealed off hot spots across the country since last month to contain the spread of virus, saying the country’s economy cannot afford a stricter lockdown.

Malta reopens airport in a bid to rescue tourism

Malta reopened its airport to allow visitors from several European countries, but the move will not include Britain, which accounts for 30 percent of the island's tourist arrivals.

The reopened connections include cities in France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

"We hope to welcome 700,000 tourists by the end of the year," Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli told a news conference.

Talks are underway to widen the list of destinations, particularly Britain.

Tony Zahra, president of the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, said he expected a slow start with possibly 15 percent of arrivals in July compared to the same month last year.

Greece reopens regional airports to intl flights

Regional airports across Greece, including top tourist destination islands, began accepting direct international flights again.

International travellers have been able to fly into Greece since June 15, but only to Athens or the northern city of Thessaloniki. From July 1, tourists can fly directly to Greek islands and other airports in the mainland.

Apart from travellers from the 27-member European Union, Greece is also allowing in those who are resident in 14 non-EU countries that the EU has deemed safe for virus transmissions.

It is also allowing in all Greek citizens or members of the Greek diaspora regardless of where they fly in from, as well as third country nationals who have permanent residence in Greece or are family members of European nationals, and a broad list of people considered essential workers.

Direct flights from the United Kingdom and Sweden, however, have been banned until July 15.

Tokyo Disneyland reopens, but no Mickey photos

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea reopened after being closed for four months due to the pandemic, with hundreds of visitors applauding as they were let in.

The two parks have new guidelines, including limiting the number of entrants in three shifts to maintain social distancing.

No handshakes, hugging or photos taken with Mickey Mouse and other characters are allowed.

Though characters greet guests from afar, their signature parades and shows have been suspended to avoid crowds.

Entrants are asked to get their temperatures checked at the gate, sanitise their hands and wear masks while in the park.

Beijing lifts some lockdowns as virus cases drop

Beijing lifted several lockdowns imposed to control a fresh virus outbreak and reported just three new cases in the city, raising hopes that the cluster had been brought under control.

The Chinese capital had closed off dozens of residential compounds and carried out mass testing last month after hundreds of infections raised fears of a virus resurgence.

But five residential communities that have had no new virus cases during a control period were released from lockdown on Tuesday, state media reported, as the city relaxed curbs.

Russia reports 6,556 new cases

Russia reported 6,556 new cases of the virus, taking its nationwide tally to 654,405.