The first Bundesliga player to test positive for coronavirus said on Monday he had been "really scared" as he suffered from the illness.

Paderborn's Luca Kilan, 20, was the first case of Covid-19 in the German top-flight, which has been postponed until at least April 2 due to the pandemic.

The Germany Under-21 international had missed seven matches since suffering a muscle injury in late January but his club's last match was the March 6 loss to Cologne.

"It started on March 10 with a little bit of irritation in the throat. The day after I had a headache but I kept training," he told newspaper Westfalen-Blatt.

"On March 12 I had the first of my hot flushes and a day later they were really strong. Fever and strong shivers. It was then I started being really scared for the first time.

"It took four days for the fever to drop, and after that I felt better every day," he added.