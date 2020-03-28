POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Former Liga winger dons white coat to take on coronavirus
The 29-year-old pharmacy graduate and former top-level sportsman had been playing football for a Thai club, but was visiting his family in Spain when the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.
Former Liga winger dons white coat to take on coronavirus
Thai football league's Navy FC player Toni Dovale poses with a ball at his family's pharmacy where he is working at the moment in Coruna, northwestern Spain, on March 26, 2020. / AFP
March 28, 2020

Journeyman footballer Toni Dovale put his football boots to one side and slipped into a pharmacist's white coat in the front line struggle against coronavirus in Spain.

The 29-year-old pharmacy graduate and former top-level sportsman had been playing football for a Thai club, but was visiting his family in Spain when the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.

So he decided to pitch in his 'grain of sand' against the virus using the studies which he had yet to put into practice due to his passion for football.

"I really was packing my bags to go back when things got complicated," Dovale told.

Travel restrictions trapped Dovale in his native La Coruna in the Atlantic coast region of Galicia, where he started his football career with nearby Celta Vigo.

Although Dovale also completed his university studies in pharmacy four years ago, he had never actually worked in the field.

Now with the world of sport in limbo the footballer realised the time was ripe to use his studies to help his homeland.

"I was playing in Asia then; pharmacy is different there and I was never in Spain long enough to work," he says,

"With football stopped and travel banned I said to myself 'get some practical experience and do your bit'."

'Fear' 

The coronavirus is ravaging Spain with a death toll of 5,690 and some 72,248 registered cases of infection.

There is hope, of course, with around 10,000 people already cured of the virus in the country.

Recommended

"We're in a really frightening situation. Those of us working with the public are afraid, and the people who come to us for advice are afraid too," says Dovale, who is working in a pharmacy run by his family.

He has gloves but no mask and does not appear ready to lose his smile any time soon.

"We all know we are exposed, that this is a pandemic and a complicated situation," he says.

"But we all know, too, that our behaviour in complicated situations defines who we are, and for me, I need to put fears for my own safety to one side and help in any way that I can.

"There are shortages of many things and we are struggling to get enough of the simple things like thermometers, paracetamol, gloves and hand gels."

Dovale has played football for Spanish top flight clubs Leganes and Rayo Vallecano, Sporting Kansas City in the US and also Bengaluru in the Indian Super League before moving to Thailand.

"Right now, I'm the same as everyone else in that I train at home jumping over the furniture," he jokes.

"I start at 7am and I use whatever I can, including bottles of water and stuff like that. Then I go downstairs to the pharmacy.

"I hope this is over as soon as possible and that I can go back to playing football again.

"Right now, though, everything is up in the air and I have no idea when sports will get going again over there in Asia or when we Europeans will be allowed to even travel again.

"I have no idea how this is going to pan out. Let's just hope it's all over soon and I can get back to my normal life playing football."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now