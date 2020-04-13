Monday, April 13

France extends virus lockdown to May 11

France's lockdown to combat the coronavirus will last until May 11, when a progressive relaxation of the measures will begin if the outbreak has slowed, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Borders with non-European countries would remain closed until further notice, Macron added.

His announcement came as the country's death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak has risen to 14,967 from 14,393 a day earlier.

French public health authority said 6,821 patients were currently in intensive care units, down from 6,845 on Sunday.

Nigeria president extends virus lockdown in Lagos and Abuja

Nigeria will extend lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states for an additional 14 days to combat the new coronavirus, President Muhammadu Buhari said in an address to the nation.

Initial 14-day lockdowns in the three areas began on March 30.

There are currently 323 confirmed cases of the virus in Nigeria, 71 percent of them in Lagos and the capital territory of Abuja, and ten people have died from the virus.

When the lockdowns were announced on March 29, the nation had 97 confirmed cases.

Albania relaxes weekday curfew hours

Albania is relaxing a weekday curfew to allow shoppers longer to collect provisions, but is extending its weekend lockdown and launching police drones to deter rule-breakers as it moves to a second phase of tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

Each family will now have from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for their designated shopper to spend 90 minutes visiting shops, banks and pharmacies once they receive permission via an app – four and a half hours longer than before.

But at weekends, the lockdown will be in force from Friday evening until Monday morning, rather than starting at Saturday lunchtime.

Since recording its first cases on March 9, 467 people in Albania have been confirmed as infected and 23 people have died.

Most of the 21 new cases detected in the past 24 hours were in the northern town of Shkoder.

Italy's daily coronavirus cases decline, deaths tolls top 20,000

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 566 on Monday, up from 431 the day before, but the number of new cases slowed to 3,153 from a previous 4,092.

The number of new cases was the lowest since April 7.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 rose to 20,465, the Civil Protection Agency said, the second-highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 159,516, the third-highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

There were 3,260 people in intensive care on Monday against 3,343 on Sunday — a tenth consecutive daily decline.

Of those originally infected, 35,435 were declared recovered against 34,211 a day earlier.

Turkey sees 98 more deaths, toll rises to 1,296

Turkey confirmed 98 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,296.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 61,049 as 4,093 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, sharing the ministry's link for daily updates of coronavirus figures.

So far, a total of 3,957 have recovered and been discharged from hospital, Koca said.

He also stressed that 34,456 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests hitting 410,556.

Turkey is currently treating 1,786 patients in intensive care units, according to the figures.

Canada coronavirus deaths rise to 734

The number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by almost 9 percent to 734 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Monday.

By 11 am eastern time (1500 GMT), the total number of those diagnosed with the coronavirus had risen to 24,804.

The respective figures at the same time on Sunday were 674 deaths and 23,719 positive diagnoses.

Singapore confirms 386 more cases

Singapore's Health Ministry confirmed 386 more cases of coronavirus infections in the city-state's biggest daily jump, taking its total to 2,918.

A large number of the new cases are linked to outbreaks in migrant workers' dormitories.

New York governor says worst of pandemic 'is over'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared that the "worst is over" in the state's coronavirus pandemic, as he reported that the death toll there had passed 10,000.

Cuomo said lower average hospitalisation rates and intubations suggested a "plateauing" of the epidemic and that he was working on a plan to gradually reopen the economy.

"I believe we can now start on the path to normalcy," Cuomo told reporters.

The governor announced that 671 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in America's hardest-hit state to 10,056.

It was the lowest single-day toll in New York since April 5. The highest of 799 was reported on Thursday of last week.

New York state quickly became the epicentre of the United States' outbreak and accounts for almost half of the country's 22,150 deaths, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 11,329

A total of 11,329 people have died in hospitals across the United Kingdom after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 717 in a day, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by 4,342 to a national tally of 88,621.

The death toll was updated as of 1600 GMT (local time 5 pm) on Sunday, while the confirmed cases were updated as of 0800 GMT (9 am) on Monday.

British PM tests negative for Covid-19

Boris Johnson’s spokesman says the British prime minister is continuing his recovery from Covid-19 and, on the advice of his doctors, is “not immediately returning to work.”

Johnson was discharged from St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday and then went to Chequers, the prime minister’s country residence, around 65 km (40 miles) northwest of the capital.