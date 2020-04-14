Tuesday, April 14

France becomes 4th country to pass 15,000 death toll

France officially registered more than 15,000 deaths from coronavirus infections, becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States, while the rate of increase of fatalities is slightly up again after steadying the days before.

But the number of people in intensive care units fell to 6,730 from 6,821 over 24 hours, with this total declining for a sixth consecutive day, suggesting the national lockdown, extended to May 11 on Monday, is having positive effects in containing the disease.

During a news conference Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said the number of people who died from the disease in French hospitals and nursing homes had risen by 5 percent in a day to a cumulative total of 15,729, versus 4 percent on Monday and Sunday.

Turkey sees 107 more deaths, toll rises to 1,403

Turkey confirmed 107 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 1,403.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 65,111 as 4,062 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told a news conference following the virtual meeting of the Coronavirus Science Board.

So far, a total of 4,799 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Koca said.

He also said 33,070 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 443,626.

Turkey is currently treating 1,809 patients in intensive care units, according to Koca.

Italy's daily death toll climbs by 602

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 602, up from 566 the day before, posting a second consecutive daily increase, but new infections slowed to 2,972 from 3,153, seeing the smallest daily tally since March 13.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 rose to 21,067, the Civil Protection Agency said, the second-highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 162,488, the third-highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

Czech Republic unveils plan to ease restrictions

The Czech government has unveiled a plan to gradually relax its restrictions imposed to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Vice Premier Karel Havlicek says the measures will be adopted in five waves in the coming weeks. The government will go ahead with the plan only if the outbreak is kept under control. Still, the rules for social distancing and mandatory wearing of face masks remain in place.

The day-to-day increase in the new cases of infected people stayed under 100 on Monday for the second straight day for the first time since March 17. It was 89 on Sunday and 68 on Monday though a lower number of tests was carried out over Easter holidays.

A total of 6,101 people have tested positive in the Czech Republic, 161 have died.

UK death toll rises to 12,107

The number of people who have died in hospital in Britain from the coronavirus has risen to 12,107, according to health ministry figures published on Tuesday.

This is an increase of 778 on the previous day and comes as care homes say Covid-19 deaths at facilities for the elderly are being excluded from the government's tally.

Official figures also showed that the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 has reached 93,873.

Sweden deaths surpass 1,000

Sweden reported that more than 1,000 people had now had died from the novel coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases passed 11,000.

Sweden's Public Health Agency said it had recorded a total of 11,445 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 1,033 deaths.

It cautioned that the true number of deaths might be higher, as not all deaths had yet been reported over the four-day Easter weekend.

South Africa cases rise to 2,415

South Africa's health minister reported a rise in coronavirus cases of 143 in over the past day, taking the total to 2,415.

Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize provided no update on the number of deaths, which a day earlier stood at 27.

Dutch cases rise by 868 to 27,419

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 868 to 27,419, health authorities said, with 122 new deaths.

Total deaths in the country are at 2,945, the Netherlands Institute for Public Health said in its daily update.

Singapore cases rise to 3,252

Singapore's health ministry confirmed 334 more coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 3,252.

Most of the new cases were linked to outbreaks in migrant workers' dormitories, the ministry said.

Pakistan extends lockdown until April 30

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced another two-week extension in an ongoing lockdown following rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Pakistan has risen to 5,716, with more than 340 confirmed over the past 24 hours, officials said.

Swiss death toll hits 900

Switzerland's death toll has reached 900 people, the country's public health agency said on Tuesday, rising from 885 people on Monday.

The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 25,834 from 25,580, it said.

Spain's overnight death toll at 567

Spain's overnight death toll from the coronavirus rose to 567 from 517 a day earlier, while the country reported its lowest increase in new cases since March 18.

Total deaths climbed to 18,056, while confirmed cases of the infection rose by 3,045 to 172,541, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

WHO says there is a 'mixed picture' in Europe

The number of new cases of Covid-19 is easing in some parts of Europe, including Italy and Spain, but outbreaks are still growing in Britain and Turkey, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

"The overall world outbreak, 90 percent of cases are coming from Europe and the US. So we are certainly not seeing the peak yet," WHO spokesperson Dr Margaret Harris told a briefing in Geneva.

In China, "the biggest threat is imported cases," she said, referring to the latest data.

"We shouldn't really be expecting to see the vaccine for 12 months or longer," Harris added.

Malaysia reports 170 new cases and five deaths

Malaysian health authorities reported 170 new cases, raising the cumulative total to 4,987 as the country nears a full month in partial lockdown.

The health ministry also reported five new deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 82.

Philippines' cases top 5,000, 20 more deaths

Philippines health ministry reported 20 more deaths linked to the new coronavirus and 291 more cases.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total infections have reached 5,223, while deaths have increased to 335.

At least 53 more patients have recovered, bringing the total to 295, it added.

Austria reopening thousands of shops

Thousands of shops across Austria will reopen as it becomes one of the first countries in Europe to loosen its coronavirus lockdown, but the government is still telling the nation it is "not out of the woods" yet.