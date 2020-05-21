France's death rate, new cases slow

The growth rate of new confirmed cases in France slowed slightly, with health authorities reporting an additional 318 known infections, an increase of 0.2% over 24 hours.

The rate of increases in reported deaths also slowed a little, with 83 fatalities in the past day, bringing the total to 28,215. That represented a rise of 0.3%.

The number of new cases and deaths increased by 0.3% and 0.4% respectively on Wednesday.

Thursday is a public holiday in France.

Nursing homes in particular can be slower to report fatalities and cases on weekends and national holidays.

In the last two weeks of the lockdown, the daily rise in the number of confirmed cases was on average 0.8%.

The indicator is being closely watched by the government to ensure the gradual relaxation of lockdown measures does not trigger a feared second wave of the disease.

Italy's daily death toll and new cases broadly stable

Italy recorded 156 new deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic, against 161 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases also declined slightly to 642 from 665 on Wednesday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 32,486, the agency said.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 228,006, the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Spain, Britain and Brazil.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 60,960 from 62,752 the day before.

There were 640 people in intensive care on Thursday, down from 676 on Wednesday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 134,560 were declared recovered, against 132,282 a day earlier.

The agency said 2.079 million people had been tested for the virus as of Thursday, against 2.038 million on Wednesday, out of a population of around 60 million.

Covid-19 tests no longer required to enter Serbia

Covid-19 tests are no longer required to enter Serbia.

The government made the decision as part of an easing of lockdown measures.

Previously, a negative test no older than 72 hours was necessary to avoid self-isolation for two weeks.

Serbia closed its borders during a state of emergency when infections surged in March. Experts say the situation has stabilised despite clusters in the south of the country.

The Balkan country Thursday reported 86 new cases. Authorities say 10,919 have been infected and 253 have died.

Critics have warned that the government has been too quick to lift protection measures.

Some rules remain, such as a ban on large gatherings.

Japan's Abe wants "fairly" accessible vaccine

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is urging international cooperation in combating the virus, saying any drug or vaccine must be “fairly” accessible and nations must assist less developed countries.

The prime minister spoke by videoconference during a ceremony led by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to mark a hospital opening.

The 2,600-bed Basaksehir Pine and Sakura City Hospital in Istanbul was built by Turkey’s Ronesans Holding in partnership with Japan’s Sojitz Corporation.

Turkey is separately constructing two other hospitals in Istanbul, including one on the site of the now-closed Ataturk Airport, as part of plans to turn the nation into a major destination for medical tourism.

Trump urged to fly flags at half-mast when death toll in US reaches 100,000

The top Democratic leaders are urging President Donald Trump to fly flags at half-staff on public buildings across the country when the virus death toll reaches 100,000.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made the request in a letter sent to Trump on Thursday.

They say the gesture would “serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country.”

There have been more than 95,000 Covid-19 deaths in the US.

The White House had no immediate response to the letter.

Lithuania uses mannequins to keep social distancing in bars and restaurants

Restaurants and bars in Lithuania’s capital have found a way to pack the house while maintaining social distancing: mannequins in seats that must remain closed to customers.

The faux customers are dressed casually or with an artistic flair, sometimes even for a ball, and some wear masks. They sit at selected tables, ensuring that actual customers are kept at a proper distance during the pandemic.

“Empty tables inside our restaurant look rather odd,” said Bernie Ter Braak, the owner of the downtown restaurant “Cosy.”

“We don’t have any way to remove them.”

Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Simasius on Thursday called the initiative a “perfect match of communal spirit and creativity working side by side”.

Lithuania, a nation of some 2.8 million, is one of the European Union countries least affected by the coronavirus.

Social distancing is in force until May 31.

Tyson Foods in US reports 570 cases

Meat producer Tyson Foods is reporting 570 cases at a poultry processing complex in North Carolina.

Tyson said in a statement it tested more than 2,000 staff members and contractors who work at its facility in Wilkesboro.

Tyson said that most of the 570 didn’t show symptoms.

The company said it is increasing testing and health care options at 30 of its facilities. Tyson said it’s also providing face masks, putting physical barriers between workstations and implementing social distancing.

Tyson had temporarily closed parts of the North Carolina complex that houses multiple plants for deep cleaning, including a multiday closure announced last week.

Surrounding Wilkes County health officials said that as of Thursday the area had about 450 Covid-19 cases, including two deaths and 20 current hospitalisations.

Austria prepares for summer tourist season

Austria is preparing for a summer tourist season while taking extra precautions to ensure the virus does not pick up again.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Thursday that people from countries where Covid-19 has stabilised could count on summer holidays with “maximum safety and maximum enjoyment.”

There is an agreement with Germany, Liechtenstein and Switzerland to fully open borders next month.

Kurz was optimistic similar arrangements could be reached with Austria’s eastern neighbors in the coming week.

He says negotiations have begun with Austrian Airline’s parent company Lufthansa for holiday flights.

Distancing measures in Austria will remain in place and hotel staffers will be tested regularly for Covid-19.

“We need to ensure that the infection rate remains low,” Kurz said. “The lower the infection numbers the more people will go out.”

Cyprus lifts most restrictions

Cyprus is lifting most restrictions of a two-month stay-at-home order.

The decision allows for the reopening of primary schools, hair salons and outdoor cafes.

People will no longer need permission forms or electronic approval to move outside their home or heed a night curfew.

Public parks and squares are now open, but groups of more than 10 are prohibited.

Beginning Saturday, sunbathers may go to the beaches on this east Mediterranean island, and the faithful can attend services at churches, mosques and other places of worship.

Libraries, museums and archaeological sites reopen June 1 when ports will also resume operations, although cruise ship passengers won’t be permitted to disembark.

Africa needs more testing

The African continent needs to test about 10 times the number of people it has already tested for the coronavirus.

That’s according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Director John Nkengasong says Africa should strive to test at least 1% of the population of 1.3 billion people, or 13 million people, but so far 1.3 million to 1.4 million tests have been conducted.

Africa’s number of virus cases is above 95,000 and could surpass 100,000 by the weekend.

The continent has seen roughly the same number of new cases in the past week as the week before, and Nkengasong says that “we hope that trend continues.”

While early lockdowns delayed the pandemic, he says “that doesn’t mean Africa has been spared.” But he says health officials are not seeing a lot of community deaths or “massive flooding of our hospitals” because of Covid-19.

Countries with fragile health systems and a recent history of conflict like Somalia and South Sudan, however, remain “very concerning” as cases rise quickly. Somalia has reported more than 1,500 cases but aid groups worry the real number is far higher. South Sudan has more than 280 cases.