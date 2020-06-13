Saturday, June 13, 2020

Chile president replaces health minister

Chile President Sebastian Pinera replaced Health Minister Jaime Manalich amid controversy over the country's figures for deaths from the coronavirus outbreak.

Pinera said Manalich had spared "no effort" in carrying out his "difficult and noble duty" to protect Chileans' health. He replaced him with Oscar Enrique Paris, an academic and medical doctor.

The sudden reshuffle comes as Chile faces its toughest month in the pandemic so far, with spiraling active cases and deaths rates.

The country now has the highest number of confirmed cases per million people in Latin America, reporting 167,355 cases on Saturday and 3,101 deaths.

UK death toll rises by 181 to 41,662

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose by 181 to 41,662 as of 1600 GMT on June 12, according to government data.

AstraZeneca to supply vaccine in Europe

AstraZeneca Plc has signed a contract with European governments to supply the region with its potential vaccine against the coronavirus, the British drugmaker's latest deal to pledge its drug to help combat the pandemic.

The contract is for up to 400 million doses of the vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, the company said on Saturday, adding that it was looking to expand manufacturing of the vaccine, which it said it would provide for no profit during the pande mic.

Deliveries will start by the end of 2020.

The deal is the first contract signed by Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance (IVA), a group formed by France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands to secure vaccine doses for all member states as soon as possible.

Italy's death toll rises by 78 to 34,301

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 78, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the tally of new cases increased by 346.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 34,301, the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Britain and Brazil.

The death count was muddied by the fact that the central region of Lazio, around the capital city of Rome, said that only two of the 25 deaths declared on Saturday had happened in the last 24 hours, bringing the daily deaths down to 55.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 236,651, the seventh highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Brazil, Spain, Britain and India.

Russia's cases pass 520,000

Russia reported 8,706 new coronavirus cases, bringing its cumulative infection tally to 520,129.

The authorities said 114 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the official national death toll to 6,829.

India records biggest single-day jump in cases

India reported its biggest single-day jump in virus cases, adding 11,458 confirmed infections and taking its total count to more than 300,000, according to data from the federal health ministry.

India is the fourth-worst affected country in the world, having surpassed the United Kingdom on Friday, with cases steadily increasingly despite a nationwide lockdown that began in late March and has since been loosened.

Confirmed cases in the worst-hit western state of Maharashtra moved past the 100,000 marks, data showed on Saturday.

Pakistan seals off hot spots amid virus surge

Pakistani authorities have identified and sealed off nearly 1,300 hot spots to contain the rising trajectory of new virus infections.

The sealing of high-risk area comes as Pakistan reported 6,472 news cases, the country's highest single-day total. Pakistan has confirmed a total of 132,405 cases, including 2,551 deaths.

Pakistan put its entire population of 220 million under lockdown in March. The government has since eased restrictions, saying it was necessary to save the country’s economy, but it has caused a surge in infections.

South Korea has reported 49 new cases

Officials say most of them are in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health authorities have been struggling to slow transmissions linked to entertainment and leisure activities, church gatherings and low-income workers who can’t afford to stay home.

The figures released brought national totals to 12,051 cases and 277 deaths.

Agency director Jung Eun-Kyong is urging residents in the capital area to stay home over the weekend, saying there is “high concern” that increased public activity will lead to the widespread circulation of the virus.

South Africa reports big delays in test results

South Africa says the average delay in obtaining virus test results from public labs has risen to 12 days amid backlogs and shortages of testing materials.

South Africa represents well over a quarter of Africa’s virus cases, with more than 61,000. The country has conducted about a third of the virus tests in Africa, and countries with fewer resources could face similar delays or worse.

The longer it takes to confirm a positive case, the greater the risk that an infected person is unknowingly spreading the virus.

Uncertainty as Spain puts virus death toll 'on hold'

For days now, Spain's daily virus death toll has been on hold, generating widespread uncertainty about the real state of the epidemic that has claimed more than 27,000 lives.

The health ministry's emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon, who for months has given a daily briefing on the pandemic's evolution, acknowledged the "astonishment" and "confusion" generated by the figures.

On May 25, the ministry changed its method of collecting data on confirmed cases and fatalities, initially giving a daily death toll of between 50 and 100.

But the figure then fell to fewer than five per day and on some days there were no deaths at all.

Hundreds protest against Nepal's coronavirus response

Police in Nepal arrested 10 people, including seven foreigners, as demonstrations against the government's handling of the virus crisis continued with hundreds of protesters gathering in the capital city Kathmandu, officials said.

The Himalayan nation imposed a complete lockdown in March after reporting its second confirmed case. But the number of infections has since increased to 5,062, with 16 deaths, and the government has come under fire for not doing enough to contain the outbreak.

Malaysia reports 43 new cases, one new death

Malaysia reported 43 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 8,445 infections.

The health ministry also reported one new death, taking total fatalities from the outbreak to 120.

Indonesia reports 1,014 new cases, 43 deaths

Indonesia reported 1,014 new virus infections and 43 more deaths, taking the total number of cases to 37,420 and fatalities to 2,091, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto said 563 more patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 13,776.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, he added.

Australia's largest state reports first local case in weeks

Australia's largest state of New South Wales reported its first locally transmitted virus case since late May, a sign the threat from the pandemic is far from over as social distancing restrictions continue to be eased.

The state recorded four new virus cases overnight, taking the total number in Australia to nearly 7,300.