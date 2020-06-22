Saudi says to hold 'limited' Hajj

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced it would hold a "very limited" Hajj this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, with pilgrims already in the kingdom allowed to take part.

"It was decided to hold the pilgrimage this year with very limited numbers... with different nationalities in the kingdom," the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing the Hajj ministry.

Turkey ranks third in global medical aid having helped 131 countries

Reflecting Turkey’s entrepreneurial and humanitarian understanding of foreign policy, it is the third-largest medical aid and support country in the world, the country's deputy foreign minister said.

Speaking via video link at a session of the Fourth Brussels Conference, Yavuz Selim Kiran said that Turkey helped 131 countries worldwide during the pandemic.

Turkey faces the dual challenge of protecting refugees as well as contributing to international solidarity, he said.

UK reports lowest daily death toll since mid-March

The number of people confirmed to have the virus who have died has risen by 15 to 42,647, the lowest daily toll since mid-March, health officials said.

Britain's daily tally of deaths peaked in April, when the toll exceeded 1,000 on nine days.

The recorded number of virus deaths usually dips on Sunday and Monday due to delays in reporting fatalities during the weekend.

Turkey reports 24 fatalities

Turkey reported 24 new fatalities over the past day, bringing the total death toll to 4,974, the data showed.

To date, Turkey has done nearly three million coronavirus tests, the country’s health minister announced.

A total of 1,293 more people won their battle against the novel pandemic over the past 24 hours, bringing the recoveries tally to 161,533, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing Health Ministry data.

France records 23 deaths

The number of people who died from the virus infection in France rose by 23 to 29,663, the first time in four days that the daily tally rose above 20, having fallen to a three-and-a-half month low of 7 on Sunday.

WHO says Sunday's cases the highest yet in a single day

The world recorded more than 183,000 virus cases on Sunday, the most in a single day since the outbreak started, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

He said the next big challenge was to increase production and distribution of dexamethasone, the first drug shown to lower the risk of death in severely ill patients.

Global infections surpassed 9 million on Monday, as Brazil and India grappled with a surge in cases and the United States, China and other hard-hit countries reported new outbreaks.

Three Pakistan cricketers test positive for virus

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that three players have tested positive for the virus ahead of the team's tour of England next month.

The PCB said leg-spinner Shadab Khan, fast bowler Haris Rauf and teenage batsman Haider Ali had tested positive for COVID-19 despite showing no symptoms and would now go into self-isolation.

The first Test against England at Old Trafford is due to start on August 5. The PCB is testing its players and officials ahead of the much-anticipated tour, which will also see games played in Southampton.

France to step up monitoring in Sarcelles near Paris

The French health authority said that it would be stepping up its monitoring of the presence of the Covid-19 virus in Sarcelles, near Paris, as some politicians and doctors warn of the risks of a second wave of the virus.

The regional health authority for the Ile-de-France area that covers both Paris and Sarcelles said recent tests had shown a presence of the virus that was above the average for the area.

France has the world's fifth-highest coronavirus death toll, with latest figures showing 29,640 casualties.

Hong Kong reports 30 new cases on June 22, all imported

Hong Kong reported 30 imported cases, taking the number of cases in the city to 1,162.

The newly reported cases involve 15 males and 15 females aged between 1 and 61, the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health said.

"Given that the situation of Covid-19 infection remains severe and that there is a continuous increase in the number of cases reported around the world, members of the public are strongly urged to avoid all non-essential travel outside HongKong," a CHP spokesman said in the statement.

Coronavirus pandemic still accelerating- WHO chief

The novel coronavirus pandemic is still accelerating and its effects will be felt for decades, the World Health Organization's director-general told an online conference.

"The pandemic is still accelerating," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the virtual health forum organised by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

"We know that the pandemic is much more than a health crisis, it is an economic crisis, a social crisis and in many countries a political crisis. Its effects will be felt for decades to come."

Indonesia's death toll reaches 2,500

Indonesia reported 954 new infections, taking its total number of cases to 46,845.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 35more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,500, the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.

Russia reports 7,600 new infections

Russia reported 7,600 new cases, pushing its nationwide case total to 592,280, the world's third largest tally.

The coronavirus task force response said 95 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 8,206.

Croatian tennis player Coric positive for virus

Croatian tennis player Borna Coric says he has tested positive for after taking part in an exhibition event.

The 33rd-ranked Coric posted the news on Twitter.