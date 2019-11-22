British band Coldplay on Friday won plaudits for shelving a new album tour over environmental concerns, in the latest sign of climate change activism in the music industry.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) praised the move, as the group released its latest album — "Everyday Life" — with only two gigs, both in the Jordanian capital Amman.

The performances, staged at sunrise and sunset without an audience, were broadcast free on YouTube.

"It is fantastic to see world famous artists stepping up to protect the planet," said the head of climate change at WWF, Gareth Redmond-King.

"We all have a responsibility to lead by example in the face of this climate and nature crisis — inaction is not an option if we are to preserve our planet for future generations."

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin told the BBC they would not tour until they had figured out how concerts could be more "sustainable."

He listed the amount of flying required and the use of items such as plastic water bottles as the band's primary concerns over touring.

Coldplay played 122 shows around the world across eight legs as part of the tour for their last album, "A Head Full of Dreams."

Martin said if the band do eventually hit the road for the new release, they hope the tour could be entirely carbon neutral.

The band is set to perform another one-off concert next Monday at London's Natural History Museum, with the proceeds donated to an environmental charity.

Cleaning up their acts

Coldplay's decision is the latest example of bands and the wider entertainment industry responding to growing concern about the climate crisis.