President Rodrigo Duterte and boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao threw open the doors to the Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines on Saturday as a powerful typhoon took aim at the nation's north and the competition's core venues.

In a spectacle filled with Philippine tradition and stardom, the nation welcomed thousands of competitors from around the region for 11 days of games that got off to a rough start due to transport snafus and a last-minute rush to wrap up construction.

As the Games opened Typhoon Kammuri was rumbling in off the Pacific, with forecasters expecting it to hit early next week packing heavy rain and strong winds.

National weather agency PAGASA said Kammuri was forecast to carry gusts of 185 kilometres (115 miles) per hour and maximum sustained winds of 150 kph (93 mph).

Despite the threat, the SEA Games opening ceremony at the national arena was a festival of dance, music and sport — even Duterte was shaking his hips.

"I declare open the SEA Games for the 30th time, celebrating the games of Southeast Asia," the president said in English, before welcoming visitors in Filipino.

Boxer-turned-politician Pacquiao — one of the greatest ever fighters — appeared right at the end of the 100-minute show to ignite the Games cauldron in Clark.

The ceremony at the indoor Philippine Arena, 25 kilometres (15 miles) north of the capital Manila, kicked off with a medley of vibrant routines set to traditional folk music, with dozens of performers dancing or wielding machetes, daggers and sticks.